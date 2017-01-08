Barge capsizes at Highland Valley Copper; no injuries reported

by Kamloops This Week

A pumping barge at the Highland Valley Copper mine near Logan Lake capsized on Friday afternoon, but there were no injuries, nor adverse environmental impact from the mishap, according to parent company Teck.

Peter Martell, Highland Valley’s superintendent of environment and community affairs, said the incident occurred at about 3 p.m., during a planned shutdown.

Martell said one of the pumping barges that recycles water from the mine’s reclaim pond capsized.

“There were no injuries or environmental impacts as a result of this incident,” Martell said. “All other areas of the mine continue to operate normally.”

Martell said the company is undertaking a review to determine the cause of the accident.

Highland Valley uses two barges to supply water to the water reclaim system, which in turn provides water to the mill processing plant.