Barrett named parade grand marshal

Lifelong Nicola Valley resident Brian Barrett is this year’s honorary Country Christmas parade grand marshal.

Who better to oversee the effort, enthusiasm and spirit of the many parade participants and volunteers than someone who has spent a lifetime giving his very best to his community.

This past July, Barrett was inducted into the B.C. Hockey Hall of Fame — in honour of his year’s of unselfish service to the Merritt Centennials hockey club, the British Columbia Hockey League, and Junior A hockey in Canada.

“It’s truly an honour to be chosen to be the grand marshal,” said Barrett, who plans to ride in the parade on an old Olympia ice machine (think Zamboni) with his six-year-old grand-daughter Brooke at his side.

Barrett was born in Merritt in 1951, and like so many youngsters back in those days, he was skating almost before he could walk. He played all his minor hockey for local teams — from pup right up to midget — before enjoying three years of junior hockey with the Penticton Broncos and his hometown Merritt Copper Kings.

His playing career over, Barrett settled in Merritt to raise a family, and begin a long career of working with young hockey players as a coach, general manager, team owner, board director and league governor. Many of those roles continue to this day. Barrett is without question the main reason that this city continues to have a franchise in the best Junior A league in Canada.

Asked on Wednesday what his duties as the parade grand marshal entailed, Barrett said with a laugh, “To be honest, I haven’t a clue. But whatever it is, I’ll do it.”