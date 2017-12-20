Barriere and Ashcroft take Merritt basketball tournament titles

Some excellent basketball was played on the weekend as Merritt Secondary School senior basketball teams hosted six visiting squads from around the Interior in a two-day tournament.

On the boys’ side of the draw, the host Panthers, coached by Kyle Renault, had to settle for second place after losing 97-53 to the Barriere Cougars in the final game of the tourney on Saturday evening.

The Cougars used a stifling full-court press for the first three quarters to shut down an impressive Panthers’ offense that had scored 161 points in its first two games. The visitors racked up plenty of points of their own, both from dribble penetration and three-point range.

Leading scorer for Merritt in the game and for the weekend was Evan Sahota with 17 points against Barriere and 73 in his team’s three outings.

In preliminary play, the Panther boys defeated Kalamalka from Vernon 86-41 and Summerland 75-45.

In girls’ action, three teams finished with identical 2-1 records. Merritt, coached by Brent Bowden, defeated Summerland 55-38 and Ashcroft 58-53, but lost to Vernon’s W.L. Seaton 60-56 in overtime.

The tie for first was broken by points for and against, with the Panther girls unfortunately tumbling to third place behind Ashcroft and Seaton.

Shooting the lights out for the Panther girls was point guard Mesha Naiker with an impressive 114 points in three games, including 41 versus Summerland and 40 against Seaton.

High school hoops action resumes in January. On Jan. 10, the MSS senior teams host the Westsyde Whundas.

The Westsyde boys’ squad is provincially-ranked. The girls’ game goes at 5 p.m. and the boys’ contest at approximately 6:45 p.m.

