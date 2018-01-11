Batteries stolen from recreational trailer

A pair of batteries were swiped in the middle of the day from a camping trailer parked in the driveway of a home on Walters Street.

“The two batteries that are in little boxes attached to the front of the trailer were removed from the boxes, which were left behind and the batteries taken,” said RCMP Const. Tracy Dunsmore.

Dunsmore was not sure what the batteries are worth, but noted there was no damage to the trailer.

The theft was reported to the RCMP on Tuesday, and police believe the incident occurred the same day.

“The complainant called in [Tuesday]. They had gone out in the morning and when they came home later that day they found the empty plastic containers that the batteries were in were on the ground and hadn’t been there when they left,” said Dunmore.

Anyone with any information about the theft is asked to contact the Merritt RCMP at 250-378-4241 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.