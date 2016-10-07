Battling the blues at NVIT

As the weather turns in the month of October, the collective mood of students at the Nicola Valley Institute of Technology also tends to take a turn.

Which is why the school has partnered with the Canadian Mental Health Association to bring the Beyond the Blues Education and Screening Day to the community on Oct. 19.

The one-day mental health workshop is geared towards students, specifically aboriginal students, explained Marcia Mejia-Blanco, communications and events coordinator with NVIT, but anyone is welcome to attend as the knowledge will be applicable to people from all walks of life.

“We’re going to have quite a few agencies here that provide social service supports in town,” said Mejia-Blanco. “So people that are having issues with housing or something like that, we’re going to have people here who can help direct them and give them some resources.”

Along with interactive games, the mental health “fair” — as Mejia-Blanco described it — will feature videos and adult colouring books, as well as a wealth of information regarding mental health treatment, supports and self-care.

Attendees will be able to fill out self-tests on their mental health well-being, which can identify risky behaviours such as binge drinking, substance abuse. Clinicians will be in attendance to provide further information for those looking to take the next steps in treating a mental illness or risky behaviour. Most importantly, the event is free, anonymous and confidential for all walk-ins.

For Mejia-Blanco, who was an NVIT student last year in the social work program, it was important to have a mental wellness event catered to a demographic considered to be one of the most at-risk for developing mental illness or substance abuse issues.

“I think that for a lot of students, mental health and unhealthy substance use begins in college. That’s when you start hitting a lot of stressors, be it housing, financial, or relationships. You’re stretched thin in general with school, so you might start seeing some behaviours you haven’t paid attention to in other areas of your life,” said Mejia-Blanco. “A lot students start binge drinking in college, on the weekends or in the evenings to wind down. But there is a cause for those things, and it’s not just because college is fun. It can also be an escape for lots of people.”

Mejía-Blanco first heard about the Beyond the Blues workshop at a “Healthy Minds, Healthy Campuses” event in Vancouver while she was still attending NVIT as a student — and was determined to bring the event to Merritt. Stepping into the role of events coordinator with the school afforded her the opportunity to organize a Beyond the Blues workshop at NVIT.

With the community of Merritt still grappling with the impending shutdown of the Tolko mill in December, Mejia-Blanco said she could see community-wide benefits from hosting the Beyond the Blues event.

“I think that when life gets tricky, you tend to default to things you’ve done regularly, and they can become unhealthy — whether its binge drinking or eating, or casual drug use. It’s important to see when it starts to spill over and affect other areas of life,” said Mejia-Blanco.