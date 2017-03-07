BC Children’s Hospital receives another $18,500 from Law Enforcement Charity Hockey Tournament

The fourth annual Law Enforcement Charity Hockey Tournament has brought in another $18,500, meaning the event has now raised nearly $50,000 total for BC Children’s Hospital since it began.

This year’s total matched last year’s donation raised from the weekend tournament.

It’s an event that aims to give back to the hospital, and was inspired by Kaydence Ferris. The eight-year-old Merrittonian was born with a hole in her heart and had to spend the first six months of her life at the hospital.

Her parents Vida and Brodie Ferris help organize the annual tournament, where teams of Mounties and other law enforcement compete against each other and raise funds through raffles and silent auction prizes.

Vida said their goal for next year is to raise $20,000.

BC Children’s Hospital is the charity of choice to support because many of those who come out to play year after year have been helped in some way by the hospital.

“It’s just our way of helping out all the kids in B.C., and we’ve made use of [BC Children’s Hospital’s] services an awful lot,” said Vida.

Brodie said the tournament is also a great way for members of law enforcement to reunite.

“We had officers who used to work in Merritt come from as far as Whitehorse to come back and play,” said Brodie. “It’s great to draw people back together who otherwise aren’t going to see each other after having transferred.”

The 2017 edition the Law Enforcement Charity Hockey Tournament involved eight teams facing off the weekend of Feb 24 to 26.

When the final buzzer went at the 2017 edition of the hockey challenge, it was local CO Paul Pike’s Conservation Officers team that emerged victorious, thanks to a convincing 8-4 win over the Ashcroft RCMP in the championship game.

Scoring for the Conservation squad in the final were Tanner Beck and Dave Cox (each with a hat trick), Micah Kneller and Braeden Lattanzi. Replying for Ashcroft were Shane Mykyte, Daniel Dahlin, Chris Buckland and local pick-up Riley Barnes. Buckland is a former resident of the Nicola Valley who joined the RCMP after graduating from Merritt Secondary School. He served two terms with Canada’s national police force in Manitoba before transferring to Ashcroft.

“[The tournament] was really well received by the teams,” said Brodie. “The fast majority of them were saying ‘We’re coming back again next year.’”

The inaugural tournament held in 2014 brought in about $5,000 for BC Children’s Hospital. About $7,000 was raised in 2015, and $18,500 was brought in in both 2016 and 2017.

Brodie said he thinks the spike in donations these last two years can be attributed to the generous donations from community members and businesses in support of the raffles and silent auction, and an increase in competing teams over the years.