BC Greens pledge to support BC NDP minority government

Standing alongside John Horgan this afternoon, BC Green leader Andrew Weaver announced his party — and the crucial three seats in the B.C. Legislature his party controls — would support a BC NDP government, seeking to avoid the prospect of another provincial election in the near future.

Weaver made it clear that support for the BC NDP would not involve forming a coalition government. Instead, both leaders used the press conference to announce the parties had reached an agreement whereby the three Green MLAs would support a governing BC NDP on confidence motions.

However, the future of the B.C. Legislature is far from clear — as the incumbent premier, and as the leader of the party which garnered the most seats, Christy Clark will have the first crack at forming government. However, with the balance of power now swung towards an NDP-Green partnership, it is likely that a Liberal government would be defeated in short order.

Following the provincial election and recounts earlier this month, the BC NDP controls 41 seats in the B.C. Legislature. The Greens control three seats, while the Liberals’ have 43. An NDP government with Green support would therefore maintain a razor-thin majority of 44-43 seats.

The deal is contingent on the BC NDP caucus ratifying the agreement in principal at a meeting scheduled for Tuesday, explained Horgan at the press conference. Weaver added that the agreement had already be ratified by the Green caucus. Details of the agreement were not made available at the press conference.

“We can have a stable minority government for four years with the support of B.C. Green MLAs on confidence and supply matters,” said Weaver. “After taking the time to engage in good faith discussions with both parties, our caucus has concluded that it is in the best interests of British Columbians for new ideas and new approaches to be brought to the B.C. Legislature.”

“We can have a legislature where all MLAs can put forward good ideas that help people, and come together to support them. That’s the opportunity voters presented us with when they made their decision. We couldn’t be more excited to work together to get closer to making the changes we both committed to in our campaigns — and get good things done for the people of B.C.,” said Horgan.

Premier Christy Clark issued a brief statement following the afternoon’s announcement, stating that the BC Liberals would be evaluating their options.

“In recent days, we have made every effort to reach a governing agreement, while standing firm on our core beliefs. It’s vitally important that British Columbians see the specific details of the agreement announced today by the BC NDP and Green Party leaders, which could have far-reaching consequences for our province’s future,” she stated in a press release. “As the incumbent government, and the party with the most seats in the legislature, we have a responsibility to carefully consider our next steps. I will consult on those steps with the newly elected BC Liberal caucus, and have more to say tomorrow.”