BC Liberals seek engagement with NVIT students

Members of the BC Liberals were at the Nicola Valley Institute of Technology (NVIT) Merritt campus today (Oct. 14) in an effort to connect with students.

Solomon Reece of the BC Liberals Indigenous Network, was on hand at a pancake breakfast with Fraser-Nicola MLA Jackie Tegart, speaking with students about how to connect with their provincial representatives.

“It doesn’t matter who your MLA is. They’re there to represent you and your interests and they’re there to help you too. Not a lot of realize what incredible resources our MLA’s are,” Reece said.

He said today’s event wasn’t election focused, as the Indigenous Network’s primary goal is building bridges.

“We’re not here to recruit for the party, we’re not here to fledge our issues or our platform. We’re here to create connections,” Reece said.

He said today was one of their more public events.

“[At] a lot of events we’ve been focusing on [reconciliation] education within the party.”

Reece said he thinks Indigenous people like himself haven’t been included in mainstream society in a meaningful way up until the last 20 years, and it’s difficult to feel connected to Canadian society.

“For me growing up, I really struggled with an identity of being Canadian, and even today, I wouldn’t really call myself Canadian,” Reece said. He said he’s a proud British Columbian and loves the work the provincial Liberal government is doing with regards to reconciliation with First Nations.