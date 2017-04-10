BC Liberals stand pat with platform

Billing their promised cut to medical premiums as “a billion-dollar tax cut,” the BC Liberal Party released a stand-pat election platform Monday that vows to control spending and hold income taxes at current levels.

Premier Christy Clark unveiled the platform in Vancouver, committing the party to continue balanced budgets for four more years and hold the line on personal income taxes. With a sprinkle of new tax credits for seniors and an increase in training for working single parents, the platform mainly promotes measures included in the government’s pre-election budget.

The May 9 election is shaping up as a contest of freezes, with the BC Liberals promising to freeze income tax rates and NDP leader John Horgan pledging a freeze on BC Hydro rates for an unspecified period.

BC Liberal finance minister Mike de Jong said the party’s promises are all costed, with additional measures amounting to $157 million more per year by the third year of the party’s plan.

Another battle is Metro Vancouver bridge tolls, which the BC Liberals promise to cap at $500 a year for regular users and the NDP vows to eliminate entirely.

Dropping tolls from bridges would impair the province’s ability to service the debt from the Port Mann project, and could lead to a credit downgrade for B.C., de Jong said.

Clark said the BC Liberals have the only fully costed platform for the May 9 election. It preserves scheduled increases in BC Hydro rates, which Clark said remain the fifth lowest power rates in North America.

De Jong’s February budget proposes to cut Medical Services Plan premiums by half starting in January 2018, with further reductions after that until Canada’s only medical care fee is eliminated. The reduction would apply to families with income of up to $120,000, saving up to $900 a year for a family of four paying MSP premiums out of pocket.