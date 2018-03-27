BC rural dividend grants support First Nation bands of the Nicola Valley

by Dara Hill

Two First Nation bands in the Nicola Valley have received rural dividend grants from the province of B.C. to stabilize, diversify and reinvigorate their economies.

The Shackan Indian Band has been awarded $73,812 to develop a strategy for turning two remote reserves into tourist destinations. Across town, the Lower Nicola Indian Band (LNIB) received $100,000 to develop renewable energy projects.

Chief Jordan Joe of Shackan Indian Band said that the two reserves they’re looking at turning into tourist destinations, IR #12 Soldatquo and IR #13 Papsilqua, are currently vacant. They are two and three and a half kilometres away from Shackan’s main housing reserve and are accessed by logging roads, he said.

Joe explained that the proposal was born out of dialogue with the community.

The proposal “was identified through our community engagement session that was part of the comprehensive community planning sessions that were done by the past chief and council,” he said.

“This plan will help us identify what we could potentially do. It will also help identify any constraints that we may face if we do decide to develop,” Joe added.

As for what kind of tourism the reserves would support, much has yet to be determined.

The plan “will identify the best projects that fall in line with the input from the community and what is feasible to do, whether it be a culture camp, campground with cultural interpretive aspects, eco tourism or adventure tourism,” Joe said.

Chief Aaron Sumexheltza of LNIB explained that the specific renewable energy projects their band will undertake are unknown at this point, but could potentially include solar or wind.

“The money that we’ve received is more to assist us in doing some feasibility studies in terms of identifying what our next project or projects will be,” he said.

Whatever projects the band ends up executing, Sumexheltza stressed the importance of renewable energy for the future of the community.

“I believe renewable energy is very important in our band, but also the Nicola Valley at large,” he said.

“We live in a beautiful part of the world. We get lots of sun, and I think there’s a real opportunity for our valley to utilize renewable energies in a way that our community can be proud,” he added.

The B.C. rural dividend grant program was developed to recognize both the contribution rural communities have made to B.C.’s economy, and the unique challenges they face in diversifying beyond natural resources.

“I’m excited and hopeful that, in the months ahead, we’ll be able to identify some specific projects and move them forward into reality,” Sumexheltza said.