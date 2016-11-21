BC Seniors Advocate looking for volunteers in Merritt

The BC Seniors Advocate wants to know how senior citizens living in residential care facilities across the province are doing — and to accomplish that goal, they’re going to ask every single one of them.

The survey will aim to connect with the 27,000 seniors living in 303 care facilities across the province, according to a release from the office of the BC Seniors Advocate.

In order to canvass the thousands of seniors across the province, the organization is recruiting volunteers in cities across B.C. The volunteers will sit down face-to-face with seniors to pose them a variety of questions, from the quality of food to how they view care staff.

While the recruitment process for the volunteers has been underway since the summer, the organization has had troubles soliciting enough volunteers in the Merritt area, said Judy Brown, the regional engagement lead for the office of the BC Seniors Advocate.

“We need another 3 or 4 committed local volunteers to help us reach the goal of approaching and surveying all the residents in long term care the Merritt area,” said Brown. “Volunteers are required to commit to a minimum of 30 hours between now and early February.”

Volunteers will be asked to attend a one day training session in January, Brown added, and will mostly work at the Gillis House in Merritt where 65 seniors are living.

Any volunteers willing to travel to Ashcroft could also help with canvassing there, as there is a care facility with 20 residents who need to be surveyed as well.

Feedback gathered from the surveys will be used towards identifying areas to improve within the realm of longterm care for seniors.

But while the feedback will be aimed at informing better policy for seniors in care facilities, there are already positive effects stemming from the survey itself.

“A resident came to me and explained to me how a person had come to her and asked her questions for a long time,” said Norma Sorensen, manager at Mt. Tolmie Care Home. “The resident recounted how they just sat together and the person listened to her and she was just thrilled. As a manager I felt sad that being listened to was such a novelty for the resident.”

To volunteer for the Office of the Seniors Advocate’s residential care survey, visit www.surveybcseniors.org Volunteers can apply online or by calling the Office of the Seniors Advocate office at 1-877-952-3181.