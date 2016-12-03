BC Transit report offers options

Immediate changes to the local bus system will be coming in the spring of 2017, if city council approves BC Transit’s service review on Tuesday (Dec.6).

The report has 10 service change recommendations to improve the system categorized as immediate-term, short-term, medium-term and long-term changes.

The proposals designated as immediate are to be implemented by next April, short-term by the winter of 2018, medium-term in two to five years and long-term in more than five years.

Getting council’s stamp of approval means BC Transit will add a bus stop at the Nicola Valley Institute off Technology at 6:45 a.m., have the bus leave earlier on trips to Lower Nicola for more on-time arrivals and potentially change the Diamond Vale route if visibility issues persist at an intersection on Houston Street where trees are blocking sight lines.

Approving the plan also means city staff and BC Transit will work together to conduct additional public consultation regarding the short-term proposals in the report.

BC Transit is proposing expansion of the bus service and changes to the routes by the end of 2018.

Expansion of the Merritt transit system would involve later hours of operation, service on Sundays and additional trips to Lower Nicola. Providing a by-request service as an alternative to offering handyDART service, and more on-demand service to Nicola Meadows, the Florentine and the hospital are also recommended.

When it comes to altering the routes, BC Transit wants to consider altering a left turn from Merritt Avenue on to Voght Street because the bus can often get stuck waiting to turn for up to five minutes.

It also wants to look into adding or altering some bus stops along route four to Lower Nicola.

The report also outlines a couple medium-term proposals and a long-term one.

The two medium-term proposals involve expanding bus service to the Coldwater reserve, and adding trips on routes one, two and three in order to provide consistent hourly service.

The long-term proposal is to provide trips every 30 minutes on routes one two and three.

Merritt’s transit system in a nutshell

Merritt’s transit system is operated by the Nicola Valley Transportation Society and offers fixed-route service to Merritt and Lower Nicola through a funding partnership between the City of Merritt and BC Transit. The Thompson-Okanagan Regional District and Lower Nicola Indian Band also contribute financially to the bus service through an agreement with the city.

Merritt is serviced by two, 20-seat buses and has four routes through town, which run between 6:15 a.m. and 9:30 p.m.

All four routes begin and end downtown at Nicola Avenue and Voght Street, and while one bus acts as a spare, the other is in constant operation.

Route one services the north end of town, route two goes out to Collettville, route three services Diamond Vale and route four goes to Lower Nicola.

Between Monday and Saturday, routes one, two and three are traversed every hour, while route four consists of two trips in the morning and one at night.

Merritt’s system has seen small changes over the years.

The service was established in 2007, operating between 8:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Hours of operation were extended in 2008 with trips being offered between 6:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.

In the summer of 2011 service on Saturday was introduced and hours of operation were expanded again, ranging from 6:30 a.m. and 9:30 p.m.

In October of 2015, routes one and three began providing service to Nicola Meadows and the Florentine.

To see the full report view the Nov. 22 city council agenda HERE.