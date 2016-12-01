BCHL sees new format for 2016-17 post-season

In late October, the BCHL announced its new playoff format for the 2016-17 season.

In the Interior Division, all six teams will qualify for the post-season, unless the fifth-place team in the Mainland Division has more points than the sixth-place team in the Interior, in which case, the Mainland team will take the sixth-place seed position.

Round one of the Interior Division playoffs will see the top two seeded teams get a bye, while the third seed will play the sixth seed and the fourth seed will play the fifth seed in best-of-seven series.

In round two, the first seed will play the lowest seed coming out of round one, and the second seed will play the other team that has advanced out of round one. Round three will determine the Interior Division champion.

The Mainland and Island Divisions will see the top four teams in each conference qualify for round one play, with the number one seed meeting the number four seed, and the second and third seeds squaring off.

Round two will see the division champions determined, while round three will pit the respective champions against each other for the right to play the Interior champion for the Fred Page Cup, and the right to represent the BCHL in this year’s Western Canada Cup in Penticton from April 29 to May 7.