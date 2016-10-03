Home   >   Community   >   Bear spotted near Collettville Elementary

Bear spotted near Collettville Elementary

By on October 3, 2016
A bear was spotted near Collettville Elementary this morning, prompting staff to keep the students inside. (Herald file photo).
A bear was spotted near Collettville Elementary this morning, prompting staff to keep the students inside. (Herald file photo).

 

Students at Collettville Elementary won’t be walking home this afternoon, after a bear was observed near the school this morning (Oct. 3).

“The conservation officers, the city and the RCMP are working on what they have to do,” said René Aubin, Collettville’s principal. “We’re just waiting on the RCMP and conservation officers to figure out a plan for after school.”

In the meantime, students have been barred from walking home, and the students are being kept inside until a plan is established.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CAPTCHA Image

*