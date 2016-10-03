Bear spotted near Collettville Elementary

Students at Collettville Elementary won’t be walking home this afternoon, after a bear was observed near the school this morning (Oct. 3).

“The conservation officers, the city and the RCMP are working on what they have to do,” said René Aubin, Collettville’s principal. “We’re just waiting on the RCMP and conservation officers to figure out a plan for after school.”

In the meantime, students have been barred from walking home, and the students are being kept inside until a plan is established.