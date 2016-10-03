- Bear spotted near Collettville ElementaryPosted 20 mins ago
- Province to establish centre on substance abuse in fight against opioid epidemicPosted 1 hour ago
- Mental illness awareness week marked by MSS concertPosted 3 hours ago
- Elections results in council shake-up for Lower NicolaPosted 4 hours ago
- Horgan blasts Clark’s record on communitiesPosted 3 days ago
- Premier funds water, firefighter help for communitiesPosted 4 days ago
- $52,525 dolled out at NVIT awards ceremonyPosted 4 days ago
- Charges against Merritt hunter tossedPosted 4 days ago
- School district in good financial shapePosted 4 days ago
- Impact of Tolko closure still unclearPosted 4 days ago
Bear spotted near Collettville Elementary
Students at Collettville Elementary won’t be walking home this afternoon, after a bear was observed near the school this morning (Oct. 3).
“The conservation officers, the city and the RCMP are working on what they have to do,” said René Aubin, Collettville’s principal. “We’re just waiting on the RCMP and conservation officers to figure out a plan for after school.”
In the meantime, students have been barred from walking home, and the students are being kept inside until a plan is established.