Bees and the Bare Bones aim to skyrocket their music careers

A trio of Kamloops musicians, one of whom has roots in Merritt, are on the cusp of jumpstarting their careers in country music as they compete for the title in the Chevy Tailgate contest.

And if they win, life might never be the same for the young women who make up the Bees and the Bare Bones.

Chloé Beauchamp-Brisson, 20, Madison Olds, 18, and Abby Wale, 20, are the women behind the folksy-country stylings of the Bees and the Bare Bones — a group they formed specifically to enter in the Tailgate music contest.

After being pestered to enter the Tailgate contest by her grandmother, Olds reached out to Beauchamp-Brisson to form a duo. With Beauchamp-Brisson on board, the idea to add one more voice in Wale proved to be a winner.

“When the three of us came together, it all of a sudden had this incredible country sound. This three part harmony, kind of Dixie Chicks, Pistol Annies,” explained Olds. “And it was the day before [the contest entry deadline], we filmed it, we submitted it and now we’ve won — we’re fighting for top four across Canada.”

The contest drew over 100 initial entries, who were then whittled down to 12 semi-finalists who competed at country music shows hosted across Canada. After being declared the winners at the Big Valley Jamboree, a country music festival held in Camrose, Alta. from July 28 to 31, the Kamloops-based trio was entered into the final four. The grand prize will be awarded to the group with the most fan votes after voting closes on Sept. 10.

On the line is the chance to win studio time in Nashville — and a serious boost to the profiles of these emerging country musicians.

The group has had a meteoric rise since coming together as a trio — but one explanation could be Wale’s roots in the country music capital of Canada.

Wale attended Collettville elementary from Kindergarten to grade one, and then Central Elementary for grades four and five. Though she now calls Kamloops home, Wale said Merritt still holds a special place in her heart.

“I still have a ton of family and friends in Merritt, and it still feels really cool to drive through there,” Wale said.

While the group is battling for the top prize among three other competitors, the Bees and the Bare Bones have already wrapped up one honour — most unique name.

The name was created out of professional necessity for Beauchamp-Brisson — who argues that her given name is too long for the stage — and a nod to Olds’ family tradition of beekeeping.

“My name is like so long, and nobody can pronounce it. I was thinking to myself, if I’m going to be on stage and be a performer, then I need to have a name that people can catch onto… So I chose Bare Bones because it has the same initials as Beauchamp-Brisson,” explained Chloé.

When Wale was added to the group, the girls joked that the “and” in the Bees and the Bare Bones was representative of the third member.

“She’s the glue that keeps us together,” added Beauchamp-Brisson.

The public can vote as often, and as many times as they’d like before the Tailgate contest closes on Sept. 10. The grand prize winner will be announced at the CCMA awards on Sunday, Sept. 11.

Follow this link to view the final four contestants, and vote to select a winner of the Tailgate contest.