Bench badminton aces in Kelowna

The Bench Elementary School badminton team paid its annual visit to Kelowna for a Badminton BC tournament on the weekend, and once again came away with a multitude of top-three finishes.

Teams from Kelowna, Merritt, Kamloops, Prince George and Invermere took part in the two-day event, held at the Kelowna Badminton Club.

“The KBC has been a terrific host to us over the past six years,” said Bench teacher and badminton coach Vince Kanigan. “I tip my hat to them for organizing the tourney, and being so welcoming and accommodating to the Merritt players.”

Kanigan went on to add that an informal partnership has been formed between the Kelowna club and his school-based team when it comes to assistance with coaching.

Bench had a total of 13 competitors in action on the weekend. The format for the Kelowna tournament was best-of-three matches to 21 points.

“The level of play was very strong, and the sportsmanship exhibited by all the players exemplary,” said Kanigan.

The coach noted two matches that really caught his attention.

“In boys’ U15 singles play, Alex de Castro (from Bench) went the full three games in his opening match before being relegated to the consolation round. All the games were tight, fast, demanding and skilled.

“In boys’ U13 singles, Lucas Schmid had an outstanding match against an opponent from Kelowna. Both players demonstrated crafty strategy, impressive skill and terrific athleticism.”