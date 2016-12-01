Bench and Diamond Vale take volleyball titles

The gymnasium at the former Coquihalla Middle School was filled to the brim on Friday, Nov. 25 for the SD 58 elementary school volleyball championships. Seven area schools from Merritt, Lower Nicola and Princeton were represented, with separate sets of teams competing in morning and afternoon sessions.

The conclusion of the morning tournament couldn’t have been more dramatic, as the Bench Bears and Diamond Vale Cougars went into overtime to decide the overall winner. When the dust had settled, it was the Bears with a narrow 22-20 victory over the previously undefeated Cougars. Third place went to the Vermilion Forks Thunderbirds, who edged the Collettville Wildcats 19-17.

In the afternoon tournament, Diamond Vale was not about to be denied. After rolling over the opposition during preliminary play, the Cougars knocked off one of two Bench teams 22-16 in semi-final action before beating Nicola-Canford’s number one squad 24-18 in the championship game. Third place went to Bench I, who edged Bench II 17-13 in the consolation final.