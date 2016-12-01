- No arrests yet for storage locker break-insPosted 2 days ago
- Prime Minister approves Trans Mountain expansionPosted 2 days ago
- Sudden death ruled an accident due to intoxicationPosted 2 days ago
- Fraudster scams Merrittonian out of $750Posted 3 days ago
- Highland Valley Copper running at reduced capacity after weekend incidentPosted 3 days ago
- Conservation app makes it easy to report violationsPosted 3 days ago
- PHOTOS: Nature on stagePosted 5 days ago
- McDonalds run might help nab thiefPosted 6 days ago
- Snowfall warning for Coquihalla and Okanagan ConnectorPosted 6 days ago
- Premier defends ICBC, has no plans to privatize or bring in no-fault insurancePosted 6 days ago
Bench and Diamond Vale take volleyball titles
The gymnasium at the former Coquihalla Middle School was filled to the brim on Friday, Nov. 25 for the SD 58 elementary school volleyball championships. Seven area schools from Merritt, Lower Nicola and Princeton were represented, with separate sets of teams competing in morning and afternoon sessions.
The conclusion of the morning tournament couldn’t have been more dramatic, as the Bench Bears and Diamond Vale Cougars went into overtime to decide the overall winner. When the dust had settled, it was the Bears with a narrow 22-20 victory over the previously undefeated Cougars. Third place went to the Vermilion Forks Thunderbirds, who edged the Collettville Wildcats 19-17.
In the afternoon tournament, Diamond Vale was not about to be denied. After rolling over the opposition during preliminary play, the Cougars knocked off one of two Bench teams 22-16 in semi-final action before beating Nicola-Canford’s number one squad 24-18 in the championship game. Third place went to Bench I, who edged Bench II 17-13 in the consolation final.