Bench and Diamond Vale take volleyball titles

By on December 1, 2016
As Diamond Vale’s Alice Wilson-Spencer looks on, her teammates Dani Turmel (left) and Karan Natt go to the floor in an attempt to dig up a ball. (Ian Webster/Herald).
The gymnasium at the former Coquihalla Middle School was filled to the brim on Friday, Nov. 25 for the SD 58 elementary school volleyball championships. Seven area schools from Merritt, Lower Nicola and Princeton were represented, with separate sets of teams competing in morning and afternoon sessions.

The morning champs from Bench. (Back row, left to right) Coach Lynn Aubin, Wyatt McIvor, Lucas Schmid, Max Graham, Hanna Ellingsen, Preston Laupitz, coach Carolin Vandenbrink, (middle row) Semiah Oppenheim, Mariska Wekking, Ella McKeown, Austyn Streek, (front row) Matthew Morrissey, Jorden Ho. (Ian Webster/Herald).

The conclusion of the morning tournament couldn’t have been more dramatic, as the Bench Bears and Diamond Vale Cougars went into overtime to decide the overall winner. When the dust had settled, it was the Bears with a narrow 22-20 victory over the previously undefeated Cougars. Third place went to the Vermilion Forks Thunderbirds, who edged the Collettville Wildcats 19-17.

Afternoon champs, Diamond Vale. (Back row, left to right) Coach Glen Musgrave, Cole Jackson, Felicity Graham, Lilliah Klein, principal Dan Duncan, (front row) Kira Meldrum, Neveah Stephens, Blake Klassen. (Ian Webster/Herald).

In the afternoon tournament, Diamond Vale was not about to be denied. After rolling over the opposition during preliminary play, the Cougars knocked off one of two Bench teams 22-16 in semi-final action before beating Nicola-Canford’s number one squad 24-18 in the championship game. Third place went to Bench I, who edged Bench II 17-13 in the consolation final.

Collettville Wildcats Miranda Cavaliere (left) and Cienna Warrington-Wright team up for a bump and volley in order to get the ball over the net as Aryan Shokraee watches in the background. (Ian Webster/Herald).

