Berger backstops Cents to three-point weekend

Thanks in large part to netminder Jake Berger, the Merritt Centennials were able to rescue three out of a possible four points from their weekend of action in the BCHL.

The 20-year-old Berger stopped 87 of 92 shots over two games to backstop the Cents to a 3-2 overtime loss to the Penticton Vees on home ice Friday night, and a gutsy 3-2 road win over the Wenatchee Wild in front of over 2,500 fans at the Town Toyoto Centre in the Washington State city.

Despite being vastly outshot, the Cents played near-perfect hockey for the first 55 minutes of Friday’s game. They managed to build a 2-0 lead on goals by Colten Gerlib and Rylan Van Unen, and keep the vaunted Vees’ offensive attack off the scoreboard.

Unfortunately, against Penticton you have to play 60 minutes of sound hockey if you hope to win. As they are prone to do, the Vees mounted a furious comeback in the final stages of Friday’s game, and were rewarded with a pair of tallies by gifted blueliner Johnny Tychonick.

Tied at 2-2, the game went into overtime, and just 1:05 into four-n-four play, Penticton’s Grant Cruikshank buried the puck behind Berger for the overtime winner.

Friday’s outcome was particularly disheartening, as Tychonick’s second and tying goal came with the Centennials playing shorthanded because of an unsportsmanlike penalty to Berger for squirting his water bottle at a Vees’ player, just after a Penticton goal had been cancelled because of goaltender interference – by Cruikshank no less. Somehow Cruikshank avoided the sin bin, but Berger didn’t. Go figure.

While Merritt head coach Joe Martin was pretty choked at the chain of events that led to Penticton’s second goal (and let the officials know it), he also stated in his post-game interview with Q101’s Voice of the Cents Jared Thomas that he felt his team played the final five minutes of regulation like they were afraid to win.

The Centennials must have learned their lesson in the late stages of Saturday’s game in Wenatchee, as they battled tooth-and-nail down the stretch to hold onto their one-goal lead, and emerge with an improbable victory.

Berger was the story and the first star of the game, making 45 stops, many of them of the outstanding variety. He even stopped Wenatchee’s Josh Arnold on a penalty shot in the second period with Merritt clinging to a 2-1 lead.

Cents’ scorers against the Wild were Alex Bourhas, Nick Wicks (with his team-leading 11th point) and Tyrell Buckley. Replying for the Wild were Jasper Weatherby and Sam Morton.

The Cents now get ready for another mid-week home game – against the Chilliwack Chiefs on Wednesday. Then they’re on the road for a pair of weekend games – versus the Vees on Friday and in Salmon Arm on Saturday.

The Centennials had a new player in the line-up for both weekend games. Eighteen-year-old forward Brad Cocca is from Mississauga, Ont. He played last year with the Youngstown Phantom of the USHL, and has already earned a scholarship to Harvard University. Coincidentally, Youngstown is the home this season of two former Centennials – defenseman Zach Metsa and forward Michael Regush.