Berger earns BCHL Player of the Week honours

The Centennials came up short on Wednesday night against the visiting Chilliwack Chiefs, missing out on an opportunity to leap frog a few teams in the overall BCHL standings.

The loss came at home, after the Cents had enjoyed a productive week on the road a week prior.

Despite a gruelling road schedule that saw the team log over 22 hours of bus travel and cover 2,046 kilometres of highway in a span of just four days, the Merritt Centennials managed to garner four of a possible six points from their three games last week .

The short week to remember began on Wednesday, Oct. 11 with a trip to Prince George, where the Cents fell 3-2 in overtime to the host Spruce Kings at the wonderfully-named Rolling Mix Concrete Arena, and wrapped up on Saturday, Oct. 14 with an improbable 3-2 victory over the Wild in front of over 2,500 fans at the Town Toyota Centre in Wenatchee, Wash.

In between, on Friday night, the Centennials hosted the Penticton Vees and lost 3-2 in overtime again.

The storyline in all three aforementioned outings was the exceptional play of Merritt goaltender Jake Berger. The 20-year-old native of Minnetonka, Minn. simply stole the show on each occasion — turning aside 121 of 129 total shots (.938 save percentage), and giving his team a legitimate chance to win every night.

For his efforts, Berger picked up first, second and third star honours over the course of the three games, and was chosen the BCHL Player of the Week.

Berger currently leads the league in minutes played by a goalie with 689 — over 60 more than the next nearest netminder.

“[Jake’s] been amazing,” said Cents’ head coach and GM Joe Martin. “What more can I say.”

With backup Vincent Duplessis out with possibly a season-ending injury, there is no immediate relief in sight for Berger, although Martin is working diligently to find a full-time replacement.

“We really like Jared [Breitkreuz], who has been backing up Jake since Vincent went down,” Martin said. “He fits in well with the team. It’s really his decision whether he wants to take a backup role in Junior A or seek a starting role somewhere else at another level.”

The Cents have another three-games-in-four-days scenario this week, although with a slightly less arduous travel commitment.

On Wednesday night (Oct. 18), the Cents jumped to a 1-0 lead on the Chilliwack Chiefs at the Nicola Valley Memorial Arena, before the Chiefs stormed back in the second period with a flurry of three goals.

Jack Vincent scored on a penalty shot in the second, but that was all the offence the Centennials could muster. The Chiefs added a fourth goal in the final frame off Kaden Pickering’s stick.

On Friday, the Cents are in Penticton for a rematch with the Vees, who have won both previous meetings between the two teams this season.

Finally, on Saturday, Merritt heads to Salmon Arm for their second encounter with the Silverbacks, the team that sits one position above them in the Interior division standings.