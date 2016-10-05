Berger stars as Cents snuff out Smokies 4-2

The Merritt Centennials got another superlative netminding performance from Jake Berger, and goals from Cade Gleekel, Zach Court, Chase Bell and Michael Regush in a 4-2 win over the Trail Smoke Eaters on Wednesday night.

The victory improves the Cents record to 5-1-3-0 (11 points), and puts them in a second-place tie with the Vernon Vipers, just three points back of the Interior Division-leading Penticton Vees.

Berger was easily the best Centennial on the ice over 60 minutes, stopping 36 of 38 shots, including 17 of 18 in the third period. At the other end of the ice, the Smokies’ Zach Dyment was every bit as good at times, turning aside 28 of 31 Merritt shots (the last goal an empty netter).

Team-leading point-getter Cade Gleekel opened the scoring for the Cents just two minutes into the game and on the powerplay, with assists going to fellow forward Tyler Pietrowski and defenceman Zach Metsa.

Just over five minutes later, Zach Court made it 2-0 for Merritt with his first goal of the season, from Chase Bell and Rylan Van Unen.

Trail came on strong in the second half of the first period, but Berger was more than up to the challenge. The Smoke Eaters thought they had managed to get one past the Merritt tender, but officials ruled the puck never crossed the goal line.

Early in the second period, Brett Jewell went crashing into the end boards, and appeared to injure himself seriously. The gritty Vernon native managed to shake it off, and returned to the ice a few minutes later.

Trail’s Joshua Lafambroise made it a one-goal game at the 10:48-mark of the middle stanza, scoring with his team enjoying the man advantage. Assists went to captain Connor Brown-Maloski and Mitchell Stapley.

The Centennials took three straight penalties in the back half of the second period, but once again Berger came to the rescue.

Bell picked up his second point of the night, with a goal 1:28 into the third period, with help from Nick Wicks. Trail’s Ross Armour returned it to a one-goal game less than two minutes later, finishing off a nice pass from teammate Braeden Tuck.

The Smoke Eaters mounted a ferocious attack to try and generate the equalizer, but Berger continued to hold the opposition at bay. In front of him, Merritt’s PK units managed to kill off a late penalty to Court.

With less than a minute to play, and with Dyment pulled for an extra Trail attacker, Micheal Regush picked up his team-leading 10th point of the season with an insurance goal into an empty net.

Merritt went one-for-three on the powerplay, Trail just one-for six.

Next up for the Centennials is a home-and-home series with the Vees, beginning Friday at the South Okanagan Events Centre in Penticton. Saturday, the same two teams square off at the Nicola Valley Memorial Arena. Puck drop both nights is at 7 p.m.