Best of the best recognized at business excellence awards

Merritt’s top businesses were lauded Saturday night at the annual business excellence awards hosted by the Merritt and District Chamber of Commerce.

Taking home top honours were Adventure Management Ltd. — the company which runs the BC visitors centre — and Canadian Tire. The businesses won Employer of the Year, and Business of the Year respectively.

Meanwhile, Brambles Bakery & Cafe walked away with the top prize in the food and beverage excellence category, Mirror Vintage took home the trophy for retail business excellence (one to 10 employees) and Kal Tire won the award for retail business excellence (10 employees or more).

There was a local flavour throughout the evening, as dinner was catered by the Grand Pub and Grill, and entertainment was provided by Q101 radio hosts Jamie Ballam and Corey Fischer.

The night was an opportunity to recognize business successes, said local MLA Jackie Tegart in her opening remarks. Tegart was joined by the minister for small business, red tape reduction and responsible for the liquor distribution branch, Coralee Oakes, who presented Etelka Gillespie, manager of the local chamber of commerce, with a letter of commendation from the premier before the awards got underway.

Gillespie wasn’t the only person recognized for their community service on Saturday night, as Rich Hodgson was this year’s recipient of the Rick Isbister Memorial Award for Community Development. Hodgson is the director of the Nicola Valley Community Theatre Society.