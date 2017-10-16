Above and Beyond Awards recognize those who responded to wildfires, floods

By: Kamloops This Week

The B.C. government has created the Above and Beyond Awards program to recognize people who helped in their communities during 2017’s floods and wildfires.

“People deserve to be recognized for going above and beyond to help each other in the midst of this year’s devastating wildfires and floods,” said Premier John Horgan during a visit Saturday afternoon to Kamloops Airport. “Those who opened their homes to people and pets, cooked meals for evacuees and offered up comfort in a difficult time showed a true community spirit that needs to be celebrated.”

“Through the adversity of the floods and wildfires in the Interior over this past spring and summer, the strength and resilience of British Columbians shone through,” said Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development Minister Doug Donaldson. “We need to recognize and celebrate the incredible work that people from all walks of life offered to help neighbours and strangers in need.”

The Above and Beyond Awards program allows anyone in the province to nominate firefighters, first responders or anyone else in B.C. to acknowledge the exemplary service that they provided in response to difficult situations as they assisted friends, neighbours and complete strangers.

A website has been set up so people can learn more about this awards program and submit their nominations online: engage.gov.bc.ca/aboveandbeyondawards

Everyone who is nominated will receive a certificate of distinction, signed by Premier Horgan.

Nominations for the Above and Beyond Awards close on Jan. 15.

Did you know?

— During freshet, close to 20 communities and thousands of homeowners were impacted by flood waters and emergency social service supports were provided to more than 2,500 residents. The province deployed 7.5 kilometres of gabions, 6.7 kilometres of Tiger dams and more than four-million sandbags to support local authorities in their flood response.

— Over the course of the wildfire season, approximately 65,000 people were evacuated from their homes. More than 1.2-million hectares were burnt and direct wildfire fighting costs exceeded $552 million.