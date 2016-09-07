Bhandal gets the call

It took Mantar Bhandal about an hour to discover he loved the game of hockey.

The 20-year-old from Cloverdale B.C. is preparing to travel all the way to Prince George for the first time to call his inaugural regular season BCHL game this Friday (Sept.9) as the new voice of the Merritt Centennials.

Bhandal admits that growing up he wasn’t a hockey fan, until he was in Grade 4 and met a friend who was an avid one.

“It’s a funny story,” Bhandal said.

“We kind of developed this friendship, and it wasn’t even over hockey, it was over LEGO … he had this huge tub of LEGOs at his house. I’d go there and we’d build all these creations and what not,” Bhandal said.

He said one day his friend asked him to play hockey and Bhandal specifically remembers saying he hated the sport — that is until they busted out the mini-sticks and nets and played a game.

By the end of that game, Bhandal said he loved hockey.

“It was literally, I hated hockey and the an hour later I loved hockey,” Bhandal said.

He went on to play peewee and bantam hockey as a goaltender, but eventually had to make a choice as he was playing multiple sports at the time, and hockey was one of the more expensive.

“Goalie gear cost two to three grand and registration fees were six to seven hundred bucks,” Bhandal said.

But he wasn’t estranged from the sport for long.

Ever since he was 10 years old, Bhandal has had an interest in play-by-play, often muting the TV when watching games to provide his own commentary. It was in his Grade 10 planning class that he learned he could combine his love of hockey and play-by-play. The teacher told the students to pick two career paths and look into the best colleges for each specific career choice.

That led Bhandal to attend the radio program at BCIT in Burnaby right after high school. He graduated from the program earlier this year and landed a job after sending out his first job application to local radio station Q101.

However, Bhandal was initially passed over for the job given his inexperience. Aside from a couple years calling games for the Pacific Junior Hockey League’s (PJHL) North Vancouver Wolf Pack for two years during his time at BCIT, he didn’t have much experience in play-by-play.

However, the other candidate got cold feet and Bhandal was offered the job.

“I was like ‘you’re asking me if I want the job? The answer is yes, of course I want the job,’” Bhandal told the Herald.

He said he would like to work his way to the Vancouver area, and knows that he’ll receive a lot of the experience he needs to do that here in Merritt.

“I’m fortunate to say I’ve gotten an incredible start,” Bhandal said.

As a man of Indian heritage Bhandal said one of his goals is to represent his culture in the radio world, however, his ultimate goal is to become the next John Shorthouse — the play-by-play voice of the Vancouver Canucks.

Bhandal said he’s been embraced by many members of Merritt’s Sikh community in town, including his landlord who opted to house him even though they don’t know each other, he said.

“With Sikh people total strangers are like family to you,” Bhandal said. “It made coming here way more comfortable,” he said adding that he was nervous to move to Merritt as it is the first place Bhandal has lived in on his own.

“I’m on my own now, my parents aren’t with me anymore, I got to put my big boy pants on,” Bhandal said.

Aside from hockey and radio, Bhandal is an avid musician. He learned to play guitar on his own last year and played the saxophone back in high school. He even released his own EP (extended play) musical recording.