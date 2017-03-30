BHANDAL: A season to remember

“The Cents win! The Cents win! The Centennials WIN!”

These words highlighted the playoff run the Merritt Centennials had this past season. As the voice of the team, I got to call some fantastic games, which will forever be cemented by both Tyrell Buckley (thanks for making me famous!), and Stephan Seeger’s OT heroics. The season was full of a lot of ups and downs, from that lengthy losing streak early in the season to the incredible playoff run that saw the Centennials become the only team in history to sweep a defending RBC cup champion.

The gentlemen that formed this Centennials team were a group of excellent individuals. Some appropriate words to describe this group include genuine, compassionate, hard-working, and diligence. This was a team that prided itself in doing things the right way; to be good people and to treat people with respect. All the players made bonds and friendships that will last a lifetime. They never gave up on each other. From the antics of Zach Court to the weird dance routines of Colten Lancaster and the fierce leadership of Brett Jewell, they all went to war with each other day in, and day out.

And I got to have a front row seat.

From the opening day of the season and the seven-and-a-half hour bus ride to Prince George (only to not have the broadcast equipment work forcing me to call my first BCHL game over my cell phone), to the game seven loss in Penticton, I had the pleasure to bring you the Centennials games on Q101 and Hockey TV. Travelling with the team gave me experiences and memories that I will cherish for a lifetime. Like when a tire on the bus flew off on the trip back to Trail and we were stranded on the highway for over seven hours. What a fun time. You can’t make this up!

This community has been amazing to me, I have a lot of respect for the people of Merritt. However, I will not be returning next season.

My father has been fighting blood cancer for a few years now, and as an only child I’m going back home to be around him. Thank you for embracing this twenty-year-old, and giving me my start. I will never forget you, this town, and this team.

“For the final time as the voice of your Merritt Centennials, good night, and good-bye.”

Mantar Bhandal is the play-by-play host of the Merritt Centennials broadcasts on Q101 radio.