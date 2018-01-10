Bidney bids farewell to Merritt Secondary School

Merritt Secondary School (MSS) will be without a principal Bruce Bidney next semester as he is leaving the position for the same job in Victoria.

Bidney, who hails from Vancouver Island, has accepted a position as principal of Spectrum Community School in District 61 beginning Feb. 1.

School District 58, however, doesn’t intend to seek Bidney’s replacement until the spring.

Superintendent Steve McNiven told the Herald the district had been searching for a new principal at MSS, but decided to hold off to allow more applicants to come forward.

“The timing of the vacancy may have limited some of the applicants that were able to come forward and we want to make sure that we fill the position with the right fit,” said McNiven. “We had good applicants step forward, but all the pieces we were looking for didn’t come together in one particular candidate so we’re going to try again,” said McNiven.

Bidney will remain the principal of Merritt’s high school until the end of the semester on Jan. 26 before departing for his new job.

MSS has two vice principals and, starting next semester, one of the high school’s two vice principals — Kevin McGifford — will serve as acting principal.

“Bruce was successful in obtaining the position that he wanted to get in Victoria,” said McNiven. “We’re sorry to lose him, but we know he’s going to do well in Victoria and wish him all the best.”

Bidney, who was born and raised in Victoria, described leaving SD 58 as bittersweet.

He first came to the Nicola Valley as principal of Diamond Vale Elementary in 2013 and became principal of MSS in 2015.