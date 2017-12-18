Bird watching volunteers spot plenty of geese

Heard a lot of honking lately?

No, the traffic isn’t getting worse in Merritt, but a flock of geese — thousands of them — seem to be calling the Nicola Valley home.

Unseasonably warm temperatures led to a productive day of bird watching on Dec. 16, as members of the Nicola Naturalist Society looked to the skies to take stock of the flying wildlife in the Nicola Valley.

There were “over 1,000 Canada geese and about 1,300 mallards,” counted on Saturday afternoon, according to Liis Jeffries with the Nicola Naturalist Society. While past years have seen up to 3,000 mallards counted in a day, Jeffries said the number of geese were especially high this year.

But there could be a number of explanations as to why there are so many geese hanging out in Merritt lately, said Jeffries. A relatively mild winter could have led to farmer’s fields staying green — and therefore edible — for a longer period of time. Or a warm summer could have meant that more geese hatched earlier in the year.

But there were other highlights from Saturday’s well-attended Christmas Bird Count too. A prairie falcon was spotted near Lundbom Lake, the first time that specific bird of prey has been seen in the region, said Jeffries.

Of more concern was the rise in the number of eurasian collared doves spotted in Collettville. The doves are invasive species, first spotted during a Christmas Bird Count in Merritt seven years ago.

“Their numbers have gone up and up and up,” explained Jeffries. “They are really adapting well to the new territory.”

Normally, anywhere from 1,000 to 2,000 bohemian waxwings are seen in Merritt, feasting on crabapple trees as they migrate south. But this year, the spotters only counted about 85 of the birds in the region.

Thanks to the warm temperatures, a record 35 volunteers didn’t have to freeze their extremities while cataloguing some 65 species of birds — 10 species shy of last year’s all-time high.

“It was a good day, everyone had fun. For the counters, the weather was marvellous. We were all very comfortable,” said Jeffries.

The data, once fully compiled, will be shared with the Aubudon Society and Bird Studies Canada, organizations which use the information to track changes in the distribution and abundance of bird populations across North America.