Birding for the holidays

For the twelfth year in a row in Merritt, wildlife enthusiasts will have their eyes on the skies on Dec. 16 as they take part in the annual Christmas Bird Count.

Merritt’s Christmas Bird Count is organized by the Nicola Naturalist Society, and is one of more than 2,000 such counts which occur across North America during the holiday season.

Volunteers will be split into groups, which will then survey designated “count circles” in an attempt to catalogue the species and numbers of all the birds in the region. No experience with birding is necessary to participate, although participating in the activity is a great way to learn more about local wildlife.

The data collected through the count is forwarded to the larger Aubudon Society and Bird Studies Canada, organizations which use the information to track changes in the distribution and abundance of bird populations across North America.

This data can prove to be useful when cataloguing the effects of climate change on birds and natural ecosystems, stated a press release from the Nicola Naturalist Society.

To participate in this year’s count, get in touch with Liis Jeffries by phoning 250-378-8820, or via email at liisjeffries@gmail.com.