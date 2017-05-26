Home   >   News   >   Boat ban lifted for Nicola and Stump lakes

Boat ban lifted for Nicola and Stump lakes

By on May 26, 2017
Highway 5A in the vicinity of Nicola Lake. VSA Highway Maintenance is asking motorists to watch for possible debris (logs) on the road due to lake wave action. (Photo courtesy of VSA Highway Maintenance).

With water levels in Nicola and Stump lakes now dropping, the Thompson-Nicola Regional District has rescinded an earlier ban on motorized boats in the two bodies of water.

Instead, boaters are now asked to observe a no-tow protocol, as well as a voluntary speed restriction of 10 km/hour, as there are still debris hazards in the water.

The first ban on all motorized boats on the lakes came on May 19, ahead of the Victoria Day long weekend.

With the lake currently full, large boat wakes can cause damage to the shoreline and surrounding properties, TNRD Area M director Randy Murray. told the Herald when the first ban was issued.

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CAPTCHA Image

*