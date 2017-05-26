Boat ban lifted for Nicola and Stump lakes

With water levels in Nicola and Stump lakes now dropping, the Thompson-Nicola Regional District has rescinded an earlier ban on motorized boats in the two bodies of water.

Instead, boaters are now asked to observe a no-tow protocol, as well as a voluntary speed restriction of 10 km/hour, as there are still debris hazards in the water.

The first ban on all motorized boats on the lakes came on May 19, ahead of the Victoria Day long weekend.

With the lake currently full, large boat wakes can cause damage to the shoreline and surrounding properties, TNRD Area M director Randy Murray. told the Herald when the first ban was issued.