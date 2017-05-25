Boats banned on Nicola and Stump lakes

High water levels caused by flooding have prompted the Thompson Nicola Regional District (TNRD) to issue a temporary ban on motorized boating on two area lakes.

The bans have been issued for Nicola Lake and Stump Lake.

“The ban will be lifted once lake levels begin to drop and it is deemed that motorized boating will not pose a threat to people and properties,” stated a press release issued by the regional district.

The ban was issued Friday (May 19) under Section 15 of the Vessel Operation Restriction Regulations (VORR). It allows enforcement officers to take action if boaters are not adhering to this public safety announcement. Anyone in violation of this ban is subject to prosecution and/or fines.

With the lake currently full, large boat wakes can cause damage to the shoreline and surrounding properties, said TNRD Area M director Randy Murray.

“There’s just so many challenges [caused by] boat wakes hitting sandbags and eroding properties and taking down retaining walls,” Murray said. “Plus the debris in the lake right now can cause extreme damage to [the] boats.”

Murray said boaters should stay off the lake for at least the next week or two as the hot weather and rapid snowmelt is expected to impact the lake further.

“It’s not really a time to be out there for recreational use at all,” he said.

As of May 18, Murray said he had not received any concerns from emergency agencies regarding the structural integrity of the Nicola Lake dam a this point.

“I think [residents] are basically worried because we’ve never seen this kind of pressure on [the dam] before, but it’s built to withstand it,” said Murray.

The dam is designed to handle three to four feet of water flowing over it, so if people see water flowing over the spillway, that doesn’t necessarily mean the dam is failing, said Jeptha Ball, a flood safety engineer with the Ministry of Forests, Lands and Natural Resources.