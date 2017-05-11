Boil water notice issued in Lower Nicola

Residents using the Lower Nicola Waterworks Improvement District Water System have been issued a boil water advisory.

The notice impacts about 320 users, who are instructed to either boil their water or use an alternative, safe source of water.

Residents should bring the water to a rolling boil for at least a minute before drinking it, making ice cubes, cooking, washing food, washing hands or brushing teeth. This advisory also recommends using hand sanitizer after washing your hands.

Lower Nicola Waterworks administrator Carla Beacon said the advisory, which was issued by the Interior Health Authority earlier today, is due to a bacteriological contamination caused by the recent flooding of Guichon Creek.

“They called it a bacteriological positive water sample,” said Beacon.

She said the water is tested on a regular basis, and a few extra tests were taken during the flood, she said.

“That’s the only water sample, so we’re not sure at this point exactly where the problem is, but right now Interior Health has said to do the boil water advisory,” Beacon said.

Leroy Wagner, chairman of the water board for the system, said he shut off a pump house and a tank from the system due to the rushing water breaking a waterline under Marshall Road.

Wagner said he’s not sure exactly where the contamination is coming from, believing he might have been able to shutdown flow to the pump house just before the line broke.

“The pump house is still standing,” he said. “We had to cut the power off, and due to the fact that the water might have been contaminated, we closed all the valves and isolated it,” Wagner said.

He said more testing will be done in the coming weeks.

In the meantime, boil water notices are being sent out.

“Not everyone in Lower Nicola is on our water system, there’s people that have [their own] wells on Kinvig Avenue, but we’re the only water district that serves Lower Nicola,” Beacon said. “Most of the people on Corkle [Street] and Aberdeen [Road] and all the little side streets are on our water system.”

The Lower Nicola Band issued a precautionary boil water notice for residents of the Rocky Pines subdivision in Lower Nicola a few days ago, which remains in place, as does an evacuation alert for the area.

An evacuation alert by the TNRD in the Lower Nicola area south of the Mamit Lake dam remains in place.

Area M director Randy Murray told the Herald about 50 properties are under evacuation alert in Area M between Lower Nicola and Mill Creek.

He said a few people from a couple properties between the Highway 8 bridge over Guichon Creek and the Marshall Road bridge that was washed out have been evacuated.