Boil water notice to linger in Lower Nicola until repairs complete

(11:34 a.m., Aug. 1) This story has been updated to include comment from Leroy Wagner, chairman of the water board for the Lower Nicola Water Works system.

The end of a months-long boil water advisory in Lower Nicola could be on the horizon, as the Lower Nicola Water Works aims to secure the necessary funds to replace a temporary water line to residents on Marshall Road.

The initial advisory was issued on May 11, after a surging Guichon Creek cut a swath through Lower Nicola, breaking an underground water line on Marshall Road. Though damage to the Marshall Road line temporarily restricted water access to some residents, the advisory was actually issued in response to bacteriological contamination detected in water samples sent to Interior Health.

As the flood water receded and Guichon Creek returned to a regular flow, a temporary over-land pipe was installed to restore access to running water for residents on Marshall Road, explained Lorne Robertson, maintenance supervisor with the Lower Nicola Water Works.

“The water is potable out here in the entire system. However, because that’s only a temporary over-land line, [Interior Health] will not take that boil water notice off,” said Robertson.

The most recent round of samples submitted to Interior Health [IH] have come back showing no signs of bacteriological contamination, but as Robertson explained, the health authority will not remove the advisory until a more permanent line is installed to Marshall Road.

Katie McNamara, an environmental health officer with IH explained that the province’s Drinking Water Protection Act requires a construction permit to be obtained prior to any repairs of a water main.

“The permit application is done through Interior Health, and the applicant must provide enough information about the proposed construction for a Public Health Engineer to be able to process it,” said McNamara in a statement emailed to the Herald.

The replacement work is expected to cost about $400,000 said Leroy Wagner, chairman of the water board for the Lower Nicola system. He expects disaster relief funds to cover about half of the bill — the rest of the cost will have to be shouldered by the water board, or funded through other grants.

“Before you get your disaster relief [funds], you have to pay the bill and then [the province] reimburses you,” explained Wagner. “This is what we’re working on with a credit union right now.”

Wagner said the water board had already settled on a bid and picked a contractor for the project, and are ready to move forward on construction once the boards’ plan for paying for the work had been finalized.

Work could start “I hope — I don’t know for sure — but I hope within a week after [the contract] been awarded,” said Wagner. He added that the board aims to have the contract signed by the end of the week.