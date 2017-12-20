Bonnie Cowan’s Different Sort of Christmas

Bonnie Cowan is a local author. Her short story A Different Sort of Christmas was published in multiple parts throughout December. Here is the whole story.

It was late in the afternoon on Christmas Eve when Eskoll Burven and his mother arrived home from shopping. Eskoll threw off his coat and headed straight for the living room to examine, for perhaps the hundredth time, the beautiful parcels nestled under the huge Christmas tree. Eskoll loved the tree. It smelled like the forests where he hiked and camped in the summers with his mother and father as well as the family’s two bull terriers named Shifty and Scarlet.

He and his father had set up the Christmas tree about two weeks ago, laughing and chattering as they hung up the lights and decorations, many of which Eskoll had made himself in grades one and two.

Carefully, Eskoll picked up the gifts one by one, shaking each of them gently, trying hard to guess what was inside each present. He particularly had his eye on four small boxes. His name was on all of them. They were wrapped in shiny blue and silver foil paper with tinsel stars and icicles hanging from the gay blue and white ribbons.

Eskoll lifted the four boxes once more, wondering what to make of them. They were light in weight, almost too light, he thought. Hmmmm..

None of them could possibly hold the roller blade skates he had Santa Claus to bring him. Or the toy drum he so desperately longed for. And, unfortunately, any small box that felt so light, and was so tiny, could not possibly hold a set of dinosaur books that he knew he absolutely must have. He waited for a moment, kneeling beside the tall Christmas tree, a small figure caught in the glimmer of the late winter afternoon sun.

Soon it really would be Christmas Eve. Of course, he would get a brand new pair of pyjamas, as well as a big cup of hot chocolate and a big hug from his parents before going to bed to dream of Santa Claus, his reindeer and all his helpers.

Their family dinner that night was a quiet affair. His mother had made a great big pizza all covered with ham and pineapple, one of Eskoll’s favourite meals.

He ate his food eagerly, sneaking a few bites to Scarlet and Shifty, who always sat next to his chair at the table.

Eskoll felt all fluttery and excited. He was eight years old, and some of his friends teased him about believing in Santa Claus. Eskoll smiled to himself. He knew Santa Claus was real, because Santa always ate up the milk and cookies Eskoll put on the dining room table before going up to bed on Christmas Eve.

Oops! He’d almost forgotten to get the milk and cookies for Santa.

He stopped for a moment, listening to the music coming from the den. His father always played Christmas carols on the piano on Christmas Eve, something Eskoll loved him to do. He shivered unexpectedly, feeling again all googly and warm inside. Scarlet wandered up and licked his hand, a generous lick. Eskoll scratched her head absent mindedly and gave her a small biscuit from his jeans pocket. How he wished Christmas would hurry up and come!

Eskoll went in search of the milk and cookies and carefully set them on a red tray on the dining room table. There!

Eventually, his parents wandered into the living room, where they sat on the blue couch facing the Christmas tree. He stared at the presents, mystified as to what they held.

“I wonder what Santa will bring me this year,” he said aloud, hoping his parents would give him some kind of clue. They both looked at him, nodded and smiled, but said nothing.

Meanwhile, Shifty came by for a scratch or two on his big head. He was rewarded with a big hug from Eskoll.

“Do you think Santa will be on time?” asked Eskoll. Again, silence and smiles from his mother and father. Eskoll nodded off in the big chair. His tummy was full of pizza and he tried to keep his eyes open, but he couldn’t.

He awoke to the sound of his father calling him to the kitchen. He saw his mother pouring steaming hot chocolate into three big cups. Eskoll took a handful of coloured marshmallows and floated them on top of the rich cocoa. He reached for a mug, careful to not spill it on the tablecloth.

He could barely stand the waiting. It was eight o’clock on Christmas Eve. A lifetime until Christmas morning. Silently, Eskoll drank his cocoa, slurping it to make it cool a bit, while his parents discussed the snow falling outside. Somehow, he just knew it wouldn’t be Christmas without fresh snow. He yawned and said good night to his parents. They both stood to give him a hug, his father clasping him in a giant bear hug that felt safe and cozy. Eskoll liked to be hugged.

His mother left the kitchen for a moment and returned, carrying a bright green and red parcel. His pyjamas! He tore open the wrappings and held up a pair of green and brown flannelette pyjamas with a ninja design on them. He beamed. He truly believed every boy and girl got new pyjamas on Christmas Eve.

A lump in the throat on Christmas morning

Before heading to bed, Eskoll tried again to get his parents to talk about Christmas.

“Do you think Santa got my list in my letter I sent to him?”

Nothing. Not a word. With another elaborate fake yawn, Eskoll muttered, “I feel tired. I’m going to bed.”

His mother kissed him gently on the forehead. He headed for the stairs with Shifty and Scarlet at his heels.

Upstairs, in his bedroom, Eskoll undressed and slipped into his new pyjamas. He wasn’t a bit tired. If only he could get to sleep. Eskoll turned out the light and pulled the quilt over his head. He reached down to pat Scarlet who was lying at the bottom of the bed near his feet. How would Santa find their house with all the falling snow? What about the toys and things he hoped Santa would bring, how would he carry everything.?

It took a very long time but he fell asleep after awhile, his arm around Shifty’s neck on the pillow. Eskoll dreamed, wonderful colourful magical dreams of candy canes and turkeys and presents and snow and even Santa’s sleigh. He awoke at one point in the night, acutely aware of any sounds that might indicate the prancing of reindeer on the roof.

Nothing. Silence.

Eskoll rolled over and quickly opened his eyes. The sun was shining brightly through his bedroom window. It was Christmas morning! He threw off the covers and flew down the hallway, taking the stairs two or even three at a time. He found his mother and father at the kitchen table, drinking coffee and eating cranberry muffins filled rhubarb jam.

“Merry Christmas!” shouted Eskoll, his face beaming with excitement. His parents smiled at him and offered him a chair at the table.

Too excited to eat, Eskoll raced into the living room. There were more presents under the Christmas tree, but even so, his heart sank. He couldn’t possibly imagine anything he had really been wishing for arriving in packages such as these. There were no big parcels, only several more small parcels and three or four medium sized presents all wrapped in many different types of bright colourful paper.

Hi mother came up beside him and put her hand on his shoulder.

“Son, would you like to start opening your gifts?” His father joined him. Even Scarlet and Shifty sensed there was something in the air. Shifty licked his paw.

Eskoll stared at the gifts. He felt rather disappointed, maybe even a bit sad. Maybe his friends were right; maybe there wasn’t a Santa Claus after all. His father handed him a brightly wrapped gift.

“Go ahead son, see what is in this pretty parcel,” Eskoll’s father smiled, remembering many Christmases ago when he had been a young boy.

With some hesitation, Eskoll took the parcel from his father and gently shook it. No sound. He carefully undid the wrapping and ribbons, fervently hoping against hope that something he really wanted would be inside the package. Eskoll hesitated, and then lifted the lid. Out tumbled a bright yellow scarf, a navy blue toque and a pair of grey woolen socks.

He tried to read the little tag on the gift, but he knew the gifts were from Gamma Martin. She had knitted them especially for Eskoll. He shook his head. He already had a bunch of toques and scarves and socks. What kind of gifts were these?

Eskoll swallowed hard. There was a big lump in his throat.

He moved on to the next parcel, doggedly determined to find his dinosaur book somewhere in the pile of presents.

“Please, please, let it be something from my wish list,” he muttered.

The second package contained a small black compass and a collapsible red tin cup. Eskoll fought back tears. He wanted to cry, he was so disappointed.

He tried smiling bravely at his mother who was peering at him intently over her spectacles.

“What is it dear?” she asked gently. “Can’t you use the compass and cup when we go camping and hiking?”

Eskoll bit his bottom lip, which was trembling.

His parents simply didn’t understand. How was he supposed to get excited and be happy with everyday stuff that he couldn’t play with or read? Or beat a rhythm on? Or go skating with?

An angel appears for Christmas

Eskoll took a deep breath and reached for another parcel, this one gaily wrapped in green and gold striped paper.

Now his bottom lip was really quivering; somehow he managed to get the wrapping paper off and… Oh no! A pair of gloves with black and blue stripes that matched his winter ski jacket. Eskoll really, really wanted to cry. A tear rolled down his cheek.

He dropped to his knees amidst all the Christmas wrappings and forced himself to finish the grim task at hand: unwrapping stuff he didn’t want or need.

When all the other dreadfully ordinary presents were unwrapped and displayed under the Christmas tree, his mother scooped up the four blue boxes he had spied under the tree yesterday and handed them to him.

He said nothing, wanting only to get this whole thing with the presents over and done with. He didn’t even care about the four small boxes wrapped in shiny blue foil. Nevertheless, his father encouraged him to go ahead and open them anyway.

After a long time, Eskoll took the first of the four parcels in his hand and pulled off the wrapping paper. He looked at the blue box somewhat doubtfully, and then pried off the lid just to be sure there wasn’t something in it he truly wanted.

Inside the box there was a piece of silver paper with the word “JOY” printed on it in big felt capital letters. Eskoll scratched his head. What kind of present was a word in a box anyway?

He opened the second box. There was a slip of silver paper with the word “LOVE” written on it. The third box, when opened, spelled out the word “PEACE.” He spoke the word softly to himself. What did “peace” mean to him? And in the last box was the word “KINDNESS.”

“Where did these gifts come from, Mom?” asked Eskoll in a small strained voice.

“It was about a week or so ago, I guess, when I heard a little knock at the front door. I answered the door and a girl about your age was standing there. She asked to see you.”

Eskoll was curious now.

“What did she look like?”

His mother cocked her head.

“She was tall and slender with long blonde hair and the most beautiful blue eyes. She said her name was Mary Grace.”

Eskoll turned the name around in his mind.

“I don’t know any girl called Mary Grace.”

His mother frowned. “She certainly seemed to know you.”

His mother’s eyes lit up.

“Mary Grace said you would likely enjoy the presents she brought for you.” As an afterthought, his mother added, “She was wearing a beautiful white coat with a gold belt.”

Eskoll didn’t really understand what was happening. He thought long and hard — it had been a really dull Christmas with a bunch of gifts he didn’t want. There was absolutely no sign that Santa had read his wish list.

And now some girl he didn’t even know had left him a bunch of fake presents that were just words.

Without thinking, he put the four slips of paper on the dining room table. He went up to the kitchen to get a glass of orange juice. His mother was bending own at the oven, checking the turkey. Outside, his dad had started to shovel the snow from the sidewalk. Eskoll wandered back to the dining room. The four bits of paper were gone from the dining room table.

He searched everywhere but the blue foil wrappings and the boxes had simply vanished.

He went and stood by the bay window, watching the chickadees feeding on the balls of suet his mother had strung on the porch just before Christmas. Again, Eskoll thought about the words. JOY. LOVE. PEACE. KINDNESS.

And then it suddenly dawned on him — Christmas was about the good things, and these words all meant good things.

In his own safe world, Eskoll knew what it was to be joyful. He knew his parents loved him deeply. He felt quiet and calm. It was a peaceful feeling.

In the kitchen, he found his mother basting the biggest turkey he had ever seen. His father was stamping the snow from his boots in the hallway.

Eskoll waited until his dad was back in the kitchen, and then he said to his parents in a calm, clear voice.

“I know who Mary Grace is.”

His mother looked up from the turkey, his father rubbed his chin with his fist.

“Mary Grace is an angel.”

He stated this as if it were true, and in Eskoll’s heart, he knew it was true. And with that, he went upstairs to get dressed so he could go out to play. His mother and father smiled. It was a very good Christmas after all.