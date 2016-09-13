Boys left out of B.C.’s HPV vaccination program

Later this month, Grade six girls across the province will be eligible to receive the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine — an opt-in shot that will prevent many different types of cancer over the course of their lifetimes.

Their male counterparts will not have to endure the prick on the arm however. The province’s vaccination program covers girls, but only covers boys who are deemed to be at an “increased risk” of contracting HPV — a distinction which has the Canadian Cancer Society calling on the provincial government to expand the scope of the program to include all genders.

The vaccine prevents HPV infections and associated cancers, such as anal, cervical, vaginal, mouth and throat cancers. Both genders can contract HPV, although boys are most likely to contract the disease from an infected partner, explained Jenny Byford, advocacy lead for the Canadian Cancer Society, BC and Yukon Division.

As of changes made to the program last year, the province will cover the cost of the vaccination for boys between the ages of nine and 26 who may have had sex with men, are questioning their sexual orientation, are “street involved,” or are infected with HIV. Boys who are in the care of the Ministry of Children and Family Development or are in youth custody services also have the vaccine covered.

Those who fall outside of those conditions can still receive the vaccination, but they won’t be covered by the province. With the cost of being immunized ranging from $300 to $450, Byford said the current system leaves a significant number of boys and men vulnerable to disease.

“From an equity standpoint, the real issue is that we should never be picking and choosing who we protect from cancer, and who has to pay for the vaccine,” said Byford.

Budget restricts vaccine program

According to information on the HealthLinkBC online portal, HPV is the most common sexually transmitted infection. Although there are more than 100 known types of HPV, the vaccine guards against the two most common types of HPV, which have been known to cause cervical cancer, and less commonly, cancer of the throat, anus, penis, vagina and vulva. The virus is spread through skin-to-skin contact.

But while HPV vaccine programs in Alberta, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, P.E.I. and Nova Scotia will offer the vaccine to young boys this year, B.C.’s health care costs are prohibitive to expanding the province’s vaccination program, said Kristy Anderson, director of media relations with the Ministry of Health.

“We review all potential vaccines with an eye to making decisions that reflect the most current research and evidence available, including cost-effectiveness and potential benefits,” Anderson said in an email to the Herald. “Despite an over $18 billion budget, all decisions in the health care system have to be weighed against other important health care needs.”

Last year’s expansion of the program to include boys who fall into the “increased risk” category “provides protection to those who need it,” explained Anderson.

“Evidence shows the burden of HPV-related disease in men falls disproportionately on men who have sex with men,” said Anderson. “We’ve targeted the program to Grade 6 girls and at-risk boys because the HPV vaccine is most effective when administered before a child is first exposed to the virus.”

But the HPV vaccine program is opt-in, meaning families of girls in Grade six can decide whether their child receives the vaccine during the school-wide immunizations in September. Boys will not be covered under the program unless they demonstrate to a doctor that they fall into the at-risk category — and while Byford lauded B.C.’s first steps towards including boys in the vaccination program, she said the current system doesn’t adequately address the risk to boys and men of contracting HPV.

“There are still barriers to [“at risk”] boys accessing the vaccine that’s not offered as part of the school program. When that population is comfortable to identify in that way, they might have already been exposed to the virus at that point,” said Byford.

Vaccination rates on the decline in the Interior

Data obtained from Immunize BC shows that the Thompson-Cariboo-Shuswap region has a higher percentage of Grade 6 girls who opt-into the vaccine program compared to the rest of the province — almost 70 per cent of Grade six girls in-region received the immunization in 2015, compared to the provincial average of 64.8 per cent. But while 69.8 per cent of Grade 6 girls received the vaccine in the Thompson-Cariboo-Shuswap region, only 63.4 per cent of girls in the Interior as a whole were immunized in 2015.

“There’s a variety of reasons why parents might choose not to vaccinate. There could be concerns about the vaccine’s safety, a lack of information about the health risks of the vaccine, or a lack of information about the benefits of vaccinating their children at a young age,” explained Byford. “But it is most effective when given at a young age. This vaccine needs to be given out before people become sexually active.”

The rates are a concern for Byford, who explained that the province’s current program seemingly operates under the assumption that boys will be covered through their sexual partners, who presumably have been immunized.

“We’ve seen six other provinces move forward to expand their programs to include both boys and girls. The HPV infection can cause can cause cancer in males and females — the virus doesn’t discriminate based on gender,” said Byford. “If only 70 per cent of girls are getting vaccinated, that means 30 per cent are not protected — and by association, their partners.”