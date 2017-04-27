Bradner R Farms assumes haying operation at Nicola Ranch

There’s good news for some workers recently laid off at Nicola Ranch, which decided at the end of March it would cease its haying operation.

This week, the ranch struck a deal with Bradner R Farms from Ashcroft to take over the duties of growing and harvesting the hay for 2017.

As a result, five of the nine people that were let go have got their jobs back, Nicola Ranch general manager Matt Williams told the Herald.

The five will now work as Bradner R Farms employees.

The ranch had been searching for a business to lease the farm ever since announcing it would cease production of its own hay — a result of its current cashflow situation, and the fact the cost to produce the hay was more than the cost to buy it, Williams told the Herald.

“We made a cashflow decision in support of our cow herd,” said Williams.

Under this lease agreement Nicola Ranch will receive a percentage of the crop from Bradner R Farms, which will be in charge of growing the hay, using their own equipment to harvest it, said Williams.

“There won’t really be any money changing hands,” he said.

“We own the land and the irrigation equipment, and they’re going to be responsible for the operation and the variable cost of operating the farm,” he said.

The agreement was finalized on Wednesday (April 26).

Nicola Ranch grew its hay primarily to feed its cattle, and irrigates about 1,036 acres of land that Bradner R Farms will now be responsible for maintaining.

“They’re going to continue what we were [doing],” said Williams.

“We’re exceedingly happy that some of the men got their jobs back and we’re really happy to see that the farm is going to be functional again,” said Williams.

The cattle operation of the ranch remains unaffected, said Williams.

The ranch will retain a full-time cowboy crew of four to manage its cattle, Williams said.

It’s also keeping a full-time lawns and maintenance person and an officer administrator, he said.

Including the five people keeping their jobs under Bradner R Farms, 11 Nicola Valley residents will retain long-term work at the ranch moving forward, Williams said.

Williams, however, will be leaving the farm in the summer after a transitional period helping Bradner R Farms get up to speed with the operation, and is one of the four still out of a job.

Williams said he doesn’t think his position as ranch manager will be refilled as it will be redundant with the leasee.