Brawl between neighbours leads to arrest

A 56-year-old male was arrested after stabbing his neighbour in the neck with a pipe when an alcohol-fuelled argument at a residence off Spring Street escalated into a physical fight.

Police responded to a complaint of a fight between three neighbours just before 2 p.m. on Sunday (April 23). The residents were arguing with each other from either side of a fence, RCMP Const. Tracy Dunsmore told the Herald.

Dunsmore said a man and woman were on one side of the fence arguing with their male neighbour and the woman slapped him.

“He [then] swung a golf club at her [and] knocked her to the ground,” said Dunsmore. “The second male stepped in to defend her and there was a bit of fisticuffs.”

The man who stepped in then grabbed one of the fence posts and began swinging it at his neighbour.

The neighbour picked up a piece of pipe and hit him in the neck with it, causing him to bleed, Dunsmore told the Herald.

“He sustained quite serious injuries. The pipe went into his neck, [but] it didn’t hit any major arteries,” said Dunsmore, noting it wasn’t a life threatening injury and he’s expected to make a full recovery.

Police arrested the 56-year-old neighbour who was released on conditions. He will appear in court on June 20 to face charges that have yet to be determined.

Dunsmore said “there was a lot of alcohol involved” in the incident.

She said the three individuals are known to police for alcohol-related incidents in the past.