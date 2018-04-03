Break-in at Nicola Valley Search and Rescue compound

by Dara Hill

Merritt RCMP reported a break-in at Nicola Valley Search and Rescue (NVSAR)’s airport compound which happened on March 31.

RCMP Const. Tracy Dunsmore said the break-in took place some time between 7:00 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.

“In that time, somebody had cut the chain length fence up at the airport and they went into our equipment trailer,” she said.

“They had to cut the lock on the trailer and the fence.”

The compound has been at the airport for about a year, and houses NVSAR’s equipment such as a truck, trailer and first aid supplies.

The only item determined missing is a rope bag containing approximately 100 meters of 13mm rope, Dunsmore reported.

“That’s about a 500 to 600 dollar value,” she said.

According to RCMP, there are currently no suspects.