Break-in and theft at Corbett Lake Lodge
A break-in at the Corbett Lake Lodge resulted in a few bottles of booze and a couple hundred dollars going missing, but no witnesses to the crime.
RCMP Const. Tracy Dunsmore told the Herald the break-in and theft took place sometime overnight Sunday and police were notified on Monday morning.
She said a window to an office had been broken, and while there were people staying at the lodge at the time, no one heard or saw anything.
There was no other damage to the property aside from the window, Dunsmore said.
She said police do not have any suspects at this time.
Corbett Lake Lodge is located off Highway 97C about 20 kilometres southeast of Merritt.
Anyone with any information regarding this incident can contact the Merritt RCMP at 250-378-4262 and leave an anonymous tip by calling CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).