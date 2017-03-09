- Rockin’ River Music Fest lineup bolsteredPosted 6 hours ago
Brewer competes at RBC training ground
Fifteen-year-old Merritt Secondary School student Bill Brewer may not know how he did yet, but nothing can take away from the thrill he felt participating in the RBC Training Ground event at the Olympic Oval in Richmond on the weekend.
Brewer, a multi-sport athlete who competes in basketball, lacrosse, track and field and snowboarding, was one of a hundred athletes between the ages of 14 and 25 invited to Vancouver following regional competitions last month.
The invitees in Richmond were asked to perform a series of workouts measuring speed, power, strength and endurance in the presence of a number of national team coaches.
The purpose of the testing is to identify athletes with Olympic podium potential in a variety of different sports.