Brewer flies high at the Battle of the Border

MSS Grade 9 student Bill Brewer jumped a personal best 1.72 metres to win the junior boys’ high jump at the Battle of the Border track meet in Kamloops on Saturday.

Brewer’s PB came on his first attempt at the winning height. He also cleared the bar on his first try at all six previous heights.

Over 500 athletes from high schools across B.C. and Alberta took part in the one-day competition at Hillside Stadium. There was even one runner from Saskatchewan.

Merritt Secondary School had a total of 12 athletes from Grades 8 to 12 take part in this year’s Battle of the Border. The track and field program at MSS is run by teacher Randy Sheldon.

A number of Merritt athletes managed top-10 placings.

In the Grade 8 division, Mason Hintz finished fourth in boys’ high jump (1.30 metres), while teammate Zach Loewen finished in the same position in the boys’ long jump (3.23 metres).

In the junior category, Leif Ellingsen and Nicolas Willey placed seventh and eighth in the boys’ shot put with throws of 8.75 and 8.35 metres respectively.

Willey also finished eighth in the discus event with a toss of 25.08 metres.

In the junior girls’ javelin, Emma Forman placed seventh with a throw of 20.11 metres.

Finally, in senior boys’ competition, Grade 12 student Caleb Hartwig placed third in the triple jump with a best leap of 11.55 metres.