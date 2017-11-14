Bridge work impacting Highway 5A this week

By: KTW

Drivers travelling between Merritt and Kamloops on Highway 5A need to use the Coquihalla Highway instead today and Thursday.

The Quilchena Bridge on Highway 5A is closed to vehicle traffic today (Nov.14) and Thursday, Nov. 16, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., for bridge maintenance.

The bridge, which is 25 kilometres north of Merritt, just south of Quilchena Creek Road, will be closed for 10 hours both days as work continues to replace timber caps over two of the instream piers.

Traffic control personnel will be positioned at either end of Highway 5A during the closures to inform drivers and provide the ability to turn around if necessary.

Drivers will still have access to Highway 5A on either side of the bridge, but those travelling from Kamloops to Merritt should travel on the Coquihalla Highway.

Go online to DriveBC.ca for the latest information on timing of the bridge re-opening and for more highway updates.