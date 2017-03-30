Brown fights for zero per cent increase, rest of council aims for 1.5

Citing a rough year for the city, which included losing the Tolko sawmill and the Kengard Manor fire, Councillor Linda Brown argued vehemently last night during budget deliberations for a 0 per cent property tax increase.

“With the town just being in a slump, I would like to see 0 per cent tax increase this year,” said Brown. “In my opinion we don’t have to go for a tax increase this year, we should be able to stay at 0 per cent.”

The suggestion for a 0 per cent increase sparked the most passionate debate among councillors on Wednesday night, during a Committee of the Whole meeting dedicated to more budget deliberations.

Coun. Mike Goetz called the suggestion for a 0 per cent increase “irresponsible.”

“It’s nice to preach a 0 per cent increase, it makes you look like a really cool person — but it’ll be interesting to see what it’ll be next year,” said Goetz, making reference to the fact that the Tolko sawmill will continue to pay the same rate of municipal taxes this year — before dropping to a lower, non-operating tax rate in 2018.

That change would represent a four to six per cent drop in overall tax revenue for the City of Merritt in 2018.

Coun. Ginny Prowal meanwhile, argued that the average family wouldn’t see serious savings from a 0 per cent increase anyway.

“If I look at the 2 per cent tax increase, it was going to be around $25 [to the average family] in municipal taxes,” said Prowal. “I don’t think that would break any of our banks.”

But Brown argued the city could implement a 0 per cent tax increase without slashing items off the city’s budget for this year, simply by dipping into surplus funds,

“With the understanding that our budgets have not been decreased from previous years, when we’ve had a million in surplus, every single year… So we’re looking at potentially heading there again because we haven’t changed our base budgets,” said Brown. “To take $160,000 out of a potential $1 million surplus is not an issue to me — from an accountant’s point of view.”

But when the motion to support a 0 per cent increase was on the floor, Brown was the only one who supported it. Instead, council amended the motion, calling for a 1.5 per cent increase this year in taxes, which would roughly translate to a $18 increase in municipal taxes to the average homeowner in Merritt.

Because all of these recommendations were passed at a Committee of the Whole meeting, nothing is finalized until council passes the final budget bylaw at a regularly scheduled meeting. Sheila Thiessen, the director of finance for the City of Merritt, expected that meeting to come before the meeting scheduled for May 9.

Trail options axed by council

The Committee of the Whole meeting also offered councillors a chance to review several budget items which were ‘red-flagged,’ in prior discussions.

Items which were brought back up for council’s consideration, but were ultimately rejected unanimously included two walking trails — one in Lions Memorial Park, and the other around Centennial Park. The combined cost of these two projects was estimated at $30,500.

Council also opted to defeat a motion to allocate $50,000 towards the development of a drought management plan — despite trepidation from some councillors.

“With the new Water Sustainability Act, the provincial government has the power to shut down our water supply if the drought becomes severe,” said Coun. Diana Norgaard. “And then what do we do? I’m a little concerned with the amount, that sounds like too much to me.”

Thiessen explained that the plan would be different than existing water management strategies developed by the city.

“Previously, we’ve had water conservation plans. This plan talks about if [the provincial government] tells us we can’t use water anymore, how would we determine what the priority areas are,” she said.

But Coun. Dave Baker expressed doubt that the province would ever try to restrict a city from accessing its groundwater — even during a drought.

“First of all, I would love to see the government shut us off from water,” said Baker. “This is almost like when we were forced to put chlorine in our water. We were scared into doing something, and we did it right away.”

The drought management plan was eventually defeated, with Brown, Norgaard and Prowal voting in favour of the plan, while Goetz, Coun. Kurt Christopherson, Baker, and Mayor Neil Menard voting in opposition.