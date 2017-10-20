Bruce Vogt returns to play the piano he helped purchase

It was 1981, and after performing on a derelict piano at Merritt Secondary School, Bruce Vogt decided the Nicola Valley was in need of something a little more “grand.”

In donating the proceeds of his show that year to the Nicola Valley Arts Council, Vogt kickstarted a fund that would eventually blossom into the C7F Grand Piano which now occupies the Merritt Civic Centre.

Marking the purchase in 1992 with a performance and a black and white gala, Vogt will be returning to the Nicola Valley this weekend to mark another significant milestone for the community piano — its 25th anniversary.

On Oct. 21, Vogt will return to the Merritt Civic Centre for “An Evening in Black & White… with a Splash of Red;” a special fundraiser gala put on by the Nicola Valley Community Arts Council. In addition to marking the piano’s quarter century, the NVCAC is celebrating its 35th year in the community. Both community anniversaries are falling during Canada’s sesquicentennial — providing the splash of red in the black and white gala.

At Saturday’s gala, Vogt will be playing accompaniment for the black and white films of Buster Keaton and Charlie Chaplin, while treats and tapas from Brambles Bakery will be available to the concert-goers.

The evening will also include special drinks, scotch tasting and a silent auction, with plenty of time to mix and mingle with fellow Merrittonians.

Tickets for the 7 p.m. gala are being sold for $50 (each ticket purchase comes with a $30 charitable donation receipt). Tickets can be purchased at Black’s Pharmacy, or at www.nicolavalleyartscouncil.com.

If you don’t manage to catch Vogt’s performance on Saturday, he will be coming back to the Civic Centre on Sunday afternoon at 2 pm. to play a matinee concert, with admission by donation.

Though it won’t be quite as fancy as Saturday’s gala, tea and treats will also be served while Vogt regales audiences with selections from Liszt and Beethoven.

Not a man to rest on his laurels, the concert pianist is also a professor at the University of Victoria — and he will be leading two workshops on Sunday afternoon for pianists in the Nicola Valley.

At 10 a.m., Vogt will lead his workshop for kids between the ages of six to 12 years old, while a master class will take place at 11 a.m. The cost of attending is $10 per person, and those interested should contact Cecilia Dyck (250-315-0022) to reserve their spots.