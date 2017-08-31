Buhler headlines all-star cast at Nicola Valley Pro Rodeo

A ton of talent from across Canada and the U.S. will be on display this weekend at the 2017 Nicola Valley Pro Rodeo, slated for Saturday and Sunday at the Merritt rodeo grounds in Collettville.

Over 50 of the top-10 cowboys and cowgirls on the Canadian Professional Rodeo Association circuit will be in attendance.

Heading up the long list of stars will be no fewer than seven number-one-ranked competitors in their respective events: Layton Green (saddle bronc), Jake Vold (bareback riding), Blane Cox (tie-down roping), Scott Guenther (steer wrestling), Carman Pozzobon (ladies barrel racing), along with Jeremy Buhler and Levi Simpson (team roping).

For the 29-year-old Buhler, who currently resides in Arrowwood, Alta., coming to Merritt is a homecoming of sorts. The B.C.-born cowboy got his start in high school rodeo while living just down the road in Princeton, and made many trips to the Nicola Valley over the years.

“I was 15 when we moved to Princeton [from Matsqui],” said Buhler over the phone from Washington State, where he was competing in a couple of mid-week rodeos in Walla Walla and Ellensburg. “I always liked coming to Merritt; it’s kind of a cool town. I have lots of friends from all around there. We pretty much drove through Merritt every time we were going to a rodeo.”

After high school and a year of just working, Buhler headed off to college in Texas for three years on a rodeo scholarship.

“I made it to the college national finals in 2009,” he said.

Buhler and Simpson, who hails from Ponoka, Alta., have been a roping team since 2015. They achieved success quickly. After finishing in the top-25 worldwide their first season together, they went on to win the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo title in Las Vegas last year — the first gold buckles ever won by Canadians at the prestigious event.

Despite living a couple of hours away from each other, and not practising together all that often, Buhler said he and Simpson work well as a team because they’re on the same page.

“We try not to overthink things, but at the same time know what run we want to make,” he said. “One of the bonuses of roping together for a few years is we kind of know what we have to work on individually, and we both have pretty good practice programs where we’re living.”

Ironically, Buhler is as well known in the sporting world for his long facial locks as he is for his rodeo prowess.

While most rodeo cowboys are clean shaven to the point of glistening, Buhler has a long beard that rivals the ones sported by members of rock band ZZ Top and NHL stars Brent Burns and Joe Thornton.

“It all started as a bet back in 2014,” said Buhler. “ I got tired of shaving, and a good friend of mine dared me to not shave (from August) till the Canadian rodeo finals in Edmonton in November. I let it grow, won the bet, and then didn’t want to shave it off. I’m kinda fond of it now.”

Buhler, who spends his winters competing in the southern States, is also entered in steer wrestling in Merritt — the first time he’s done the event in almost 10 years.

“It’s almost another side bet I have,” Buhler said with a laugh.

Another top-ranked competitor with strong ties to the Nicola Valley who will be here this weekend is Carman Pozzobon, a cousin of the late Ty Pozzobon. The former Chase resident, who now calls Aldergrove home, is enjoying a tremendous season on the barrel racing circuit.

Pozzobon, 31, and her barrel horse, Ripp, won the Ponoka Stampede earlier this summer, and has over $25,000 in winnings.

Also enjoying a great year on the CPRA rodeo circuit is 23-year-old Layton Green from Meeting Creek, Alta. A workhorse in the saddle bronc event, Green has competed in over 30 rodeos so far, and picked up in excess of $66,000 to put him at the top of the leaderboard.

Green has drawn Duffy Rodeo’s great horse Bootaleer at the Nicola Valley rodeo. It should be showdown of two outstanding talents.

Bareback leader Jake Vold of Ponoka is no stranger at the top of the rankings. He’s a three-time Canadian champion (2014-16), a Wrangler National Finals runner-up, and a record-holder for single-season earnings with over $95,000 in 2015.

MORE: Nicola Valley Pro Rodeo to honour Ty Pozzobon

Pro rodeo will have something for everyone

There’ll be a host of local talent on display over the course of the weekend.

Merritt’s Spencer Rutherford is entered in the team roping with his partner, Denver Johnson from Strathmore, Alta.

The Nicola Valley’s Clint Maier is competing in the tie-down roping event, while Douglas Lake’s Jorry Holmes is up in bull riding.

Mamette Lake barrel racer Katie Garthwaite is currently out of action, but her long-time travelling partner, Julie Leggett from Kamloops, is set to compete in Merritt.

The Garthwaite tradition will be upheld by Katie’s daughter, Gracie, who will be in the peewee barrels, along with locals Kelsey Starrs, Peyton Munson and Ashlyn Chillihitzia.

Another youth event on the weekend, the wild pony race, will see Merritt teams featuring Wyatt Smith, Kolt Alexander, Andee Walker, Kelsey and Maya Starrs and Ella McKeown.

Finally, in the always hotly-contested and entertaining ranch-hand saddle bronc event, look for Douglas Lake Ranch cowboys Joe Roberson, Geerd ‘Woody’ Huijbregts and Brad Rymer to duke it out for this year’s bragging rights.