Burglaries foiled by by rude interruption

Police are searching for more information after a family returned to their home on Sunday to the sounds of an intruder in their home.

“At about 9:30 on Sunday night, a family came home to their residence on Parker [Drive],” said RCMP Const. Tracy Dunsmore. “They heard what sounded like somebody running out of the building and the father checked the back door and he could hear somebody running down the hillside towards Central Park.”

The family called the RCMP right away and officers attended with a police dog, which led law enforcement across town to a home known to police, Dunsmore told the Herald.

“We did locate several people who are known to police in the residence, [but] we weren’t able to locate any of the stolen property, so there’s been no charges or arrest,” said Dunsmore.

None of the the family members got a look at the person they heard running out of the home towards the park, she said.

Police are still investigating the file, but have no suspects at this time.

“It sounded like [the family] interrupted the people in the home, so not a lot was taken,” said Dunmore. “We’re looking for a pair of binoculars and some loose change from foreign [currency].”

Anyone with any information regarding this file is asked to contact the Merritt RCMP at 250-378-4262 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 to leave an anonymous tip.

Man abandons plan to burglarize camper in Diamond Vale

A possible break-in was thwarted last week thanks to a person who was crashing in his friend’s camper outside a residence in the Diamond Vale area

The incident was reported to police on Friday (Oct. 6), said RCMP Const. Tracy Dunsmore.

“At about four o’clock in the morning somebody opened the door to the camper and the friend woke up,” said Dunsmore. “It was a male who apologized and didn’t know anyone was in there and walked away, so nothing was taken.”

Chances are the man entered the camper in order to steal any valuable items to sell later, Dunsmore said, adding that police also received reports in the area of a couple vehicles that were broken into as well.

Dunsmore said there have been many break-ins of late and advises people to lock up their belongings and have someone check on their home if they go away on vacation.