Burning ban remains in Merritt Fire Zone

If you’re thinking of flying a sky lantern, burning a pile of yard waste or using a tiki torch this weekend think again.

As of today (Sept. 16) the BC Wildfire Service has rescinded the current category two and three open burning bans in the Clearwater and Salmon Arm fire zones, but the prohibitions are staying in place in the Merritt, Kamloops, Vernon, Penticton and Lillooet fire zones until Oct. 15, 2016, or further notice.

The reason the ban hasn’t been rescinded here is due to recent hot weather, Kamloops Fire Centre information officer Max Birkner told the Herald.

The open fire prohibitions this year began on May 15 and apply to the burning of waste, slash or other materials, lighting more than two open fires of any size at the same time, burning grass and the use of fireworks, sky lanterns, tiki torches, burning barrels and binary exploding targets.

Campfires that are a half-metre high by a half-metre wide (or smaller) are allowed as are cooking stoves that use gas, propane or briquettes.

All B.C. Parks, Crown lands and private lands are covered by the open burning ban, but it does not apply within the boundaries of a local government that has forest fire prevention bylaws in place and is serviced by a fire department.

Before lighting any fire, residents should check with local authorities to see if any other restrictions are in effect.

Anyone found in contravention of an open burning prohibition may be issued a ticket for $1,150, required to pay an administrative penalty of $10,000 or — if convicted in court — fined up to $100,000 and/or sentenced to one year in jail. If the contravention causes or contributes to a wildfire, the person responsible may be ordered to pay all firefighting and associated costs.

To report a wildfire, unattended campfire or open burning violation, call 1-800-663-5555 toll- free or *5555 on a cellphone.