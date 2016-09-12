Burning power pole prompts evacuation of two homes

Firefighters got an unlikely assist this afternoon (Sept. 12) as a fire burning in the transformer of a power pole snuffed itself out this afternoon.

The Merritt Fire Rescue Department (MFRD) responded to the fire along Sterling Road just outside Merritt at about 4:30 p.m. this afternoon with 14 firefighters.

The fire lit some of the surrounding grasses ablaze.

“Some of the embers must of hit the grass at the bottom of the pole,” said Fire Chief Dave Tomkinson said.

Luckily, the area was overgrazed and the flames had nowhere to go, Tomkinson told the Herald.

Two homes in the vicinity of the fire were evacuated due to the electrical hazard, he said.

Four adults and one child were displaced while MFRD dealt with the situation. Firefighters were back at the station by about 6:20 p.m. this evening.

BC Hydro attended the scene at about 5:30 p.m. to de-energize the power lines, allowing firefighters to extinguish the smouldering grass fire, Tomkinson said.

He said he does not know why the power pole caught fire.

The fact the fire in the transformer burnt itself out helped keep this incident minor in nature, Tomkinson told the Herald.

He said he has no idea how the fire burned itself out, and is grateful the grass fire wasn’t a larger one.