Burrowing owls head south for the winter

A cycle in the life of burrowing owls re-introduced to the wild on the lands of the Upper Nicola Band is complete — the birds are migrating south.

This past spring, the band — in connection with the Burrowing Owl Society of B.C. — placed six adult birds (three males and three females) on reserve land in Upper Nicola. The owls bred and their numbers increased to 14.

“It still gives me excitement when I go there in October and [I] see [fewer] owls,” said Dawn Brodie, who is a biologist, member of the Burrowing Owl Conservation Society of BC and consultant on this project.

Brodie and Loretta Holmes — who is the band’s field technician — last monitored the nest site back on Oct. 2 and counted just seven of the birds remaining.

“Four of the seven were adults, so more juveniles have left to date. They leave as single birds and not as a group,” she told the Herald. “The owls would not survive a normal winter in this area unless it is extremely mild and they can find an adequate food source.”

Brodie said they assume the birds have flown south as there were no signs of predation — such as loose feathers lying around the site — when they last checked in on the birds.

The months of September and October are also typically when the owls head south.

Brodie said that Holmes will check the site after winter sets in to ensure all the owls have left the area.

“We don’t want them to stay, that wouldn’t be normal behaviour, because this is the wrong area for them to stay all winter,” Brodie said.

The birds typically fly to the U.S., visiting states such as Washington, Oregon and California, she said.

While the birds could fall prey during the flight or while down south, Brodie said she’s pretty optimistic that there will be owls returning to Upper Nicola in the spring.

“We base that on [the fact] the birds were successful this year. They had offspring, and they did draw in a wild owl,” she said.

“If they come back, they’ll definitely breed again,” Brodie said.

There is also proof of burrowing owls returning to the area elsewhere in the valley.

The Burrowing Owl Conservation Society of BC also has a captive breeding program with the Douglas Lake Cattle Company, which annually sees about one to three owls returning from their migration to the nest site on their property, Douglas Lake Ranch recreation manager Brent Gill told the Herald.

Burrowing owls typically live for about five to seven years.

Brodie told the Herald that when she and Holmes last monitored the owl nest site in Upper Nicola, they reminisced about the summer field activities and the events that made this project so memorable.

“From a biologist’s point of view, I am just thrilled that captive raised birds have gone through the whole cycle and have competed with wild birds and have been successful and moved on,” Brodie said.

Burrowing owls have been known to live on the Upper Nicola reserve lands in the past, but a survey conducted by the band in 2014 found no sign of these tiny birds.

They are disappearing from Canada as a result of habitat loss and environmental threats.

“Pesticides have been implicated in some of the losses that have occurred over time,” said Mike Mackintosh, president of the Burrowing Owl Conservation Society of BC. “The other thing about the birds in particular in British Columbia that works against them has been migration.”

Only a small number of the birds typically return to B.C. in the spring to breed.

There is interest across North America in burrowing owl recovery and strategies to reverse the current decline in populations, Brodie told the Herald.

Brodie said the addition of the Upper Nicola Band reintroduction site will aid in ensuring that burrowing owls are a part of the wildlife landscape for years.