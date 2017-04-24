More burrowing owls reintroduced to natural habitat on Upper Nicola reserve

Another group of captive-raised burrowing owls has been released on an Upper Nicola Band reserve.

The band has officially started year two of its burrowing owl species-at-risk reintroduction program, which is done in conjunction with the Burrowing Owl Conservation Society of BC.

Last Thursday (April 13) six, adult burrowing owls — three males and three females — were released into the same artificial burrows six others were housed in last year with the hope the new birds will mate and thrive in the wild as their predecessors did.

“It’s absolutely wonderful that [the Upper Nicola Band is] partnered with the burrowing owls society and are carrying this [program] on for the second year, said Dawn Brodie, a biologist and burrowing owl society consultant for this project.

“The goal of any recovery program is to have a self sustaining population,” she said.

The band had success reintroducing the tiny, endangered birds back into their natural grassland habitat in 2016.

Although two of the six birds released last year went missing, and were likely preyed upon, a wild owl joined the group, which was a huge gain for the project.

The owls bred that spring, increasing their numbers to 14.

They produced nine young from two separate clutches of eggs, and in October the owls began flying south for the winter as expected. There were just seven birds remaining in the burrows on Oct. 2, 2016.

Brodie’s last visit to the Upper Nicola site was in early November, and there were no owls in the burrows and no signs of predation — a good sign they all migrated south for the winter.

During the second release earlier this month, a burrowing owl was spotted, Brodie told the Herald.

“He was just a silhouette on a rock — that’s as close as we could get to him,” she said.

The society also releases captive-raised burrowing owls into artificial burrows on ranch lands in the Nicola Valley, and both those birds and the ones in Upper Nicola have numbered black and green ID bands on their legs.

“If he has a band, we’ll find out who he is,” said Brodie of the mystery owl.

These birds typically fly to the U.S., visiting states such as Washington, Oregon and California for the winter. Sometimes, however, they will stay south of the border and not return home at all.

The society’s annual releases are held in conjunction with their expected spring return in hopes the wise, older owls pair up with the captive-raised ones who are adjusting to their new surroundings.

“It’s just a good dynamic to have a mix,” Brodie said.

Brodie said a burrowing owl returning from migration will often come back to the exact same burrow they were hatched in.

An endangered species, burrowing owls are disappearing from Canada mostly as a result of habitat loss and environmental threats.

“We have a return bird, and also the wild one from last year. It means that there’s something at this site that is attracting them — they like it, there’s good foraging, it’s a good area,” she said.

The band sees the reintroduction of this bird on their lands as a responsibility given the cultural significance of the owl, which is considered a guardian spirit for hunters and warriors or guides to other worlds to the Syilx people.