Bus driver fined, has license suspended for causing Coquihalla Highway crash

The driver of the bus that caused an accident on the Coquihalla Highway in June of 2015 pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention.

Wah Liu, 64, had his license suspended for nine months and was issued a $1,000 fine in Merritt court on Feb. 14, RCMP Const. Tracy Dunsmore told the Herald.

The incident left about 37 people injured, many of whom escaped with just minor injuries.

Four helicopters and a dozen ambulances responded to the crash along with police from Merritt and Central Interior Traffic Services.

The sequence of events that led to the crash began at about 9 a.m. on June 27 when a red car struck a deer while travelling northbound on the Coquihalla Highway’s Brodie Bridge about 30 kilometres south of Merritt.

The incident left the vehicle incapacitated and its owner called for a tow truck, which arrived at about an hour later.

While the tow truck driver and two people from the red vehicle talked in front of the car, a northbound Universal Coachlines tour bus from the Lower Mainland rear-ended the tow truck.

“[The bus] struck the stationary tow truck, which in turn, struck the vehicle,” Cpl. Tim Lyons from Central Interior Traffic Services told the Herald that June.

The tow truck driver, and one of the occupants from the red vehicle were seriously injured. The tour guide from the bus was ejected, falling into a creek below.

Miraculously, the guide was not killed by the fall. He was one of four people who sustained serious, but not life threatening injuries.

“There wasn’t enough room on the shoulder to be fully off the road,” Lyons said of the tow truck and car.