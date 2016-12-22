Bus fares will rise in April

City council has approved increasing bus fares, selecting the more expensive option suggested by BC Transit in its review of the Merritt transit system.

Council approved the review earlier this month and has already green lit work to begin on some other proposed changes to the bus system contained in it.

By a 6-1 vote at its regular meeting, council approved the change to fares, meaning that as of April 1, 2017 the price to ride the bus will rise slightly and some rider classes will be amalgamated.

Coun. Linda Brown was the only one opposed to making this change.

“It’s my desire that we don’t increase fares this high,” said Brown. “ This is our hardest hit population. The one’s who ride the bus are the ones who don’t have the ability to pay.”

Merritt’s current bus fares have stayed the same for the past nine years, with no adjustments for inflation.

“The last time this came forward I had the same lament about not raising it and we didn’t, but I think at some point in time you’ve got to get in line and you have to move forward a little bit” said Coun. Mike Goetz, adding that continuing to put off raising the rates will only lead to bigger increases later.

Students and seniors will see their costs rise the most as a result of this change.

Currently, there are different fares for those classified as adults, students/seniors and, if purchasing a monthly pass, a college student.

There will no longer be separate adult and student/senior cash fares or packs of 10 rates. As of April, everyone will pay the same $2.00 cash fare. They will also all pay an $18.00 rate for a pack of 10 tickets.

The new cash fare is an extra 75 cents for students and seniors, but 50 cents more for adults.

The new pack of 10 rate is $6.75 more for students and seniors, but just $4.50 more for adults.

Monthly passes will see a reduction from four classifications to two, with adults paying the same $42 rate currently paid, while students, seniors and college students will all pay $32.

Students will pay $4 more as their monthly passes move from $28 to $32, but seniors and college students will pay $2 less as it currently costs them $34 for a monthly pass.

“Seniors and students are our lowest income population, and I would hate to see more and more seniors and students have to fund things out of pocket at higher and higher rates,” said Brown.

The new fare structure is expected to increase revenue by 19 per cent ($10,000), but decrease ridership by nine per cent.

Fare revenue excluding BC Bus Pass in 2015-16 for the Merritt transit system was $60,892 — 67 per cent came from cash, 22 per cent from monthly passes and 11 per cent came from ticket packs of 10.

Brown said she felt the expected decrease on ridership would be too high of a hit.

“I think we have to look at bus upkeep and all the rest of that stuff, so we bypassed it the last time, but this time I’m going to have to support raising the fares, because you just cannot continue to have somethings operating and never increase the fares,” said Goetz.